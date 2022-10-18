ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NESN

Patriots Receiver Tyquan Thornton Could Be Sneaky Rookie Breakout

Tyquan Thornton showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Browns, and the second-round wide receiver could be a sneaky choice for NFL Rookie of the Year. The New England Patriots rookie caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown off five targets against Cleveland. Thornton also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown off three carries.
NESN

Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency

During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
MIAMI, FL
The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Kurt Warner Chooses Patriots QB

Unlike many Patriots fans, Kurt Warner isn’t dealing with a case of “Zappe Fever.”. Bailey Zappe has been all the rage in New England after making his NFL debut in Week 4. Zappe played admirably at Lambeau Field in a losing effort, but he looked like a legitimate starting quarterback in each of his first two starts. And if the rookie leads the Patriots to a third consecutive win Monday night at Gillette Stadium, it theoretically will make it more difficult for Bill Belichick and company to put him back on the bench.
NESN

How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs

It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
NESN

How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism

Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Mac Jones Reportedly Would Welcome This Change To Patriots’ Offense

The New England Patriots’ offense has looked much different (and better) the past few weeks. Not just because Bailey Zappe has been playing quarterback with Mac Jones recovering from a high ankle sprain. But also because the Patriots have turned back to a simplified version of their offense after leaning on a new scheme with Jones over the first three weeks.
NESN

Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers

Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: QB Plan Revealed With Mac Jones Nearing Return

A report Thursday indicated Mac Jones believes he’ll be ready for this week’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. If he is, he’ll reportedly be back in the starting lineup. Shortly after ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Jones, who’s missed the last three games with...
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
NESN

Tom Brady Curiously Compares NFL Season To Military Deployment

Some things are better left unsaid, and it looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will soon find that out after making the curious decision to compare an NFL season to military deployment. In a year where his football career and home life have been connected, Brady has largely...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
