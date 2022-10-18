One Place in Onslow County building a better community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community.

One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and leadership skills.

“It’s really important for people to understand that there are trainings included in this, but it’s not just training. There are other professional development opportunities, and some of those include facilitated film screenings, community cafes, focus groups and facilitated book studies,” said Director of Community Engagement Joe Coffey

To learn more about “Foundations for Resilience,” click here .

