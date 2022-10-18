Read full article on original website
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
School briefly placed in lockout while possible online threat investigated
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School was placed under a lockout Tuesday morning. Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb said the school went into a lockout at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a possible online threat. The lockout was where only authorized personnel, school employees and police had access...
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WTRF
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition
MORGANTOWN, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities. “Thank you all so much in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “You’ve pulled the rope for all of us. We celebrate the wisdom you pass down to each and everyone of us. Keep doing it.” As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older...
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
WDTV
Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director. Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month. The app “Nixle”...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Harrison County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie from the Harrison County Humane Society brought a 14-year-old dog with her on First at 4. She brought a senior dog with her that’s up for adoption and talked about taking care of senior dogs and how often senior dogs are dropped off at the humane society.
WDTV
Local officer and her K-9 attend a special training
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone and her K-9 Ion are back patrolling the streets of Clarksburg. The duo recently returned from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers Conference held in Michigan earlier this month. McGlone said a lot of the scenarios set up in the...
WDTV
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
WDTV
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955. Mary is survived by two sons, Bradley D. Griffin and his wife Jennifer, of Bridgeport; and James Bryan Griffin and his wife Lori, of Clarksburg; Grandson Colton Griffin and his wife Nicole and Great-grandson Luke of Bridgeport; Granddaughter Shalayne Vandegrift and husband Jordan of Ripley; one sister and brother-in-law Jean and Ed King of Deep Creek Lake, MD; her brother-in-law Ernest Griffin of Bridgeport; and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Nancy Smouse, Hinckley, OH; and one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Murphy, Canton, OH. Mary was a devoted mother and a 1949 graduate of Washington Irving High School, Clarksburg, WV. She graduated the Martinsburg School of Cosmetology, Martinsburg, WV in 1950 and then attended the Business Academy and Secretary School and worked as an executive secretary at Nationwide Insurance Company. After starting a family, Mary worked temporarily at the WPDX radio station and as church secretary of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for many years. Mary joined in the family business of Smith Mobile Home Sales from 1971 to 1988, before retiring to go on many vacations and excursions with family. Mary was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Clarksburg since 1947 and was a member of the Elizabeth Guild and a member of the Bridgeport CEOs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Fund of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Condolences to the Griffin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m., where services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will be held on Monday at 11:00 at Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
lootpress.com
Randolph County woman sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tara Lynn Leary, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Leary, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams...
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam in West Virginia
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
WDTV
Glenville man charged for kicking blind dog
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after officers said he kicked and strangled a blind dog. Officers were dispatched to a home on Kelley Run Road in Gilmer County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Upon arrival, officers reportedly met...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Michael Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum, joined First at 4. He talked about the Clarksburg History Museum’s partnership with the Robinson Grand for an upcoming event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WDTV
FBI hosts Teen Academy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This FBI academy isn’t in Quantico, it’s right here in Bridgeport. Thursday afternoon 85 teens got an inside look at how the FBI operates. These high schoolers got special training from some top notch investigators. They learned about corruption, cyber crime, and terrorism. On...
