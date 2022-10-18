Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955. Mary is survived by two sons, Bradley D. Griffin and his wife Jennifer, of Bridgeport; and James Bryan Griffin and his wife Lori, of Clarksburg; Grandson Colton Griffin and his wife Nicole and Great-grandson Luke of Bridgeport; Granddaughter Shalayne Vandegrift and husband Jordan of Ripley; one sister and brother-in-law Jean and Ed King of Deep Creek Lake, MD; her brother-in-law Ernest Griffin of Bridgeport; and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Nancy Smouse, Hinckley, OH; and one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Murphy, Canton, OH. Mary was a devoted mother and a 1949 graduate of Washington Irving High School, Clarksburg, WV. She graduated the Martinsburg School of Cosmetology, Martinsburg, WV in 1950 and then attended the Business Academy and Secretary School and worked as an executive secretary at Nationwide Insurance Company. After starting a family, Mary worked temporarily at the WPDX radio station and as church secretary of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for many years. Mary joined in the family business of Smith Mobile Home Sales from 1971 to 1988, before retiring to go on many vacations and excursions with family. Mary was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Clarksburg since 1947 and was a member of the Elizabeth Guild and a member of the Bridgeport CEOs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Fund of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Condolences to the Griffin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m., where services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will be held on Monday at 11:00 at Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO