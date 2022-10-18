Read full article on original website
Former President Barack Obama To Campaign In Nevada Ahead Of Midterm Elections
Former President Barack Obama may not be looking to re-enter the political world as a public official, but he is definitely prepared to hit the campaign trail this fall. The former President has announced that he will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada in November to support Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak as they strive to remain in office.
Donald Trump Deposed In Defamation Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday. Under oath, Trump answered questions regarding an incident in which he is accused of raping former Elle Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll. Details regarding Trump’s answers and his demeanor remain under wraps as the trial continues. “My client was pleased to...
Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay $965 Million In Latest Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
A jury in Connecticut has awarded $965 million in damages to 15 plaintiffs defamed by the work of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “This must be what hell is like — they just read out the damages, even though you don’t got the money,” Jones said on Wednesday, October 12.
New York Temporarily Reinstates Law That Bans Concealed Weapons From ‘Sensitive Areas’
A judge in New York has reinstated portions of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act that deny the carrying of concealed firearms in “sensitive areas.” The decision to do so was triggered by a motion from New York Attorney General Letitia James that asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reconsider the matter.
