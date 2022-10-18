ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Barack Obama To Campaign In Nevada Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Former President Barack Obama may not be looking to re-enter the political world as a public official, but he is definitely prepared to hit the campaign trail this fall. The former President has announced that he will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada in November to support Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak as they strive to remain in office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Donald Trump Deposed In Defamation Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday. Under oath, Trump answered questions regarding an incident in which he is accused of raping former Elle Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll. Details regarding Trump’s answers and his demeanor remain under wraps as the trial continues. “My client was pleased to...
NEW YORK STATE
