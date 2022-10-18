ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
SkySports

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
PITTSBURGH, PA
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Brookwood at Grayson

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game for Peachtree TV:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 8 Grayson and Class 7A Brookwood in a key Region 4-7A game.
GRAYSON, GA
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota solidified starting spot in win vs. 49ers

While many assumed it was just a matter of time before Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota lost his starting job, in Week 6 the second overall pick in the 2015 draft made history, won NFC Player of the Week honors, and likely held on to his gig for the rest of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’

Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals elevate K Rodrigo Blankenship; WR Brown and OL Pugh to IR

For the third week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will presumably compete without starting kicker Matt Prater, who has missed time due to a hip injury. Before they face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, Arizona elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad. The team also elevated veteran running back Corey Clement, activated offensive guard Cody Ford from the injured reserve list and placed receiver Marquise Brown (foot) and starting guard Justin Pugh (knee) on the IR.
TEMPE, AZ

