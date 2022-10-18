Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Brookwood at Grayson
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game for Peachtree TV:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 8 Grayson and Class 7A Brookwood in a key Region 4-7A game.
Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota solidified starting spot in win vs. 49ers
While many assumed it was just a matter of time before Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota lost his starting job, in Week 6 the second overall pick in the 2015 draft made history, won NFC Player of the Week honors, and likely held on to his gig for the rest of the season.
Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’
Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
Arizona Cardinals elevate K Rodrigo Blankenship; WR Brown and OL Pugh to IR
For the third week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will presumably compete without starting kicker Matt Prater, who has missed time due to a hip injury. Before they face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, Arizona elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad. The team also elevated veteran running back Corey Clement, activated offensive guard Cody Ford from the injured reserve list and placed receiver Marquise Brown (foot) and starting guard Justin Pugh (knee) on the IR.
Kliff Kingsbury gives hopeful update on Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown
When the Arizona Cardinals announced that Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season with a “potentially season-ending foot injury,” it bummed out more than a few fans in the Desert, let alone those who happen to have the OU product on their fantasy football teams.
Comments / 0