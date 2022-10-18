Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt sets March special election date for State Question which, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana
Oklahoma City –- The communications office for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday (October 18) circulated information concerning a March 7 (2003) election state for a statewide vote on an initiative petition now formally slotted as a state question. The press release from Stitt's staff said: "Pursuant to the provisions of Section 3 of Article V of the Oklahoma Constitution, Sections 12 and 25 of Title 34 of the Oklahoma Statutes, and the referral by the Secretary of State, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Proclamation today to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for State...
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday there will be a special election for State Question 820 in 2023. State Question 820 would legalize recreational marijuana. In the Executive Proclamation (provided below), the election date is set for March 7, 2023. This ballot initiative has been through several hurdles but will now...
Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority
Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency. Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance. OMMA will...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday set a statewide election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a question Democrats had hoped would be on the November ballot to help energize liberal voters. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote and thought the proposal would be on the ballot in November. But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures and for courts to consider legal challenges, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election. If approved by voters, the question would legalize the use of marijuana for any adult over the age of 21. Marijuana sales would be subjected to a 15% excise tax on top of the standard sales tax, and the revenue it generates would be used to help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, substance abuse treatment and the state’s general revenue fund. The proposal also outlines a judicial process for people to seek expungement or dismissal of prior marijuana-related convictions.
Truth Test: New ad taking aim at Joy Hofmesiter's record on oil and gas taxes
The latest poll from Amber Integrated in the race for governor shows the two candidates are neck and neck. Gov. Kevin Stitt is trailing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister by 1%. In a new ad, Stitt's campaign is linking President Joe Biden with Hofmeister, taking aim at her record on oil...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Jena Nelson
LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - 7News was joined by Jena Nelson (D) to discuss her ongoing race for Oklahoma State Superintendent against Ryan Walters (R). Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate candidate Ray Woods
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray Woods (I) visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race to replace Senator Jim Inhofe. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
Former Stitt Advisor Charged With Drug Trafficking
A former advisor to Governor Kevin Stitt has been charged with 13 counts of drug trafficking. Matt Stacy was the governor's hospital surge advisor during the pandemic. Documents say Stacy is an attorney who helped people from out of state get around Oklahoma law to set up illegal marijuana grow operations. Stitt's Campaign a statement to News On 6 calling the charges "egregious and troubling" and said all of Stacy's donations to Stitt's re-election campaign will be donated to charity. See the full quote below:
Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Oklahoma data from the EPA.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Two candidates running to represent Senate District 32
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senate District 32 is up for grabs in the November election, and two candidates are campaigning to win your vote. The seat represents nearly 83,000 people in southwest Oklahoma. Johnny Jernigan is running against incumbent John Michael Montgomery. Education, women’s rights and bringing high-quality jobs to southwest...
State executes Rogers County man nearly 20 years after conviction
MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole Thursday. Cole was convicted of killing his infant daughter in Rogers County in 2002. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency during a hearing last month. Cole’s attorney’s argued that the death row inmate was mostly catatonic and suffered from severe mental illnesses.
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
Parole Board lists October recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND COUNTY. Mark Mercer, battery third degree, false imprisonment second degree, possession of a controlled substance, meth. DESHA COUNTY. George Venable Jr.,...
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
