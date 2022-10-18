ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland sees 'strong bounce back' in local travel following pandemic

As the travel and tourism industry begins its recovery following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination Cleveland released its visitation and economic impact report for 2021, showing a recovering Cuyahoga County about on pace with the state and the rest of the country. With 16.1 million visits to the...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Oct. 20-23

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Studio West 117 in Lakewood, enjoy a night in Playhouse Square watching Swan Lake or Romeo and Juliet, Mosh your heart out to Gel at No class and more this weekend in The Land. First Annual Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit at Case...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Baran-Huntley

Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

A marketplace 7+ years in the making, CentroVilla25 aspires to build wealth, meet community needs

While on a trip to Mercado Central in Minneapolis, Jenice Contreras had an “aha moment.” As she toured the colorful market and met with local business owners, she got inspired to bring something similar to her hometown. That trip sparked the idea for CentroVilla25 in Cleveland, a development project that is more than seven years in the making and targeted to open for business in 2024.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mad Rabbit Tattoo touts successes in 'Shark Tank' update

Two former Ohioans appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Oct. 14 to give an update on their company’s success since appearing previously in 2021. Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo, a tattoo after-care and skincare company based in Los Angeles, returned to the show following an initial $500,000 commitment from “Shark” Mark Cuban in exchange for a 12% stake in their company.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy