While on a trip to Mercado Central in Minneapolis, Jenice Contreras had an “aha moment.” As she toured the colorful market and met with local business owners, she got inspired to bring something similar to her hometown. That trip sparked the idea for CentroVilla25 in Cleveland, a development project that is more than seven years in the making and targeted to open for business in 2024.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO