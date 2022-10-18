Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Three athletes headed to Cleveland for Wahoo Club gatherings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three former athletes with ties to Cleveland are scheduled to appear at Wahoo Club gatherings. Former Cleveland pitcher Vinnie Pestano will be the guest speaker at the club’s brunch Saturday Oct. 22.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland sees 'strong bounce back' in local travel following pandemic
As the travel and tourism industry begins its recovery following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination Cleveland released its visitation and economic impact report for 2021, showing a recovering Cuyahoga County about on pace with the state and the rest of the country. With 16.1 million visits to the...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Oct. 20-23
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Studio West 117 in Lakewood, enjoy a night in Playhouse Square watching Swan Lake or Romeo and Juliet, Mosh your heart out to Gel at No class and more this weekend in The Land. First Annual Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit at Case...
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Baran-Huntley
Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
thelandcle.org
A marketplace 7+ years in the making, CentroVilla25 aspires to build wealth, meet community needs
While on a trip to Mercado Central in Minneapolis, Jenice Contreras had an “aha moment.” As she toured the colorful market and met with local business owners, she got inspired to bring something similar to her hometown. That trip sparked the idea for CentroVilla25 in Cleveland, a development project that is more than seven years in the making and targeted to open for business in 2024.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
5 shot at barbershop on State Road in Cleveland
Five people were shot near a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday, police confirmed.
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland who was last seen early Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, according to an alert sent to the university community in New Jersey on Monday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mad Rabbit Tattoo touts successes in 'Shark Tank' update
Two former Ohioans appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Oct. 14 to give an update on their company’s success since appearing previously in 2021. Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo, a tattoo after-care and skincare company based in Los Angeles, returned to the show following an initial $500,000 commitment from “Shark” Mark Cuban in exchange for a 12% stake in their company.
