ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The Democrats’ social agenda is losing independent swing voters

By Carly Cooperman and Zoe Young, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmBXV_0ie0xvPk00
Getty Images Voting booths at Hermosa Beach City Hall during California Primary

Democrats are losing the midterm messaging war with the most electorally significant bloc of voters in the country: independents in competitive congressional districts, a new poll by Schoen Cooperman Research finds.

This is not to say that Republicans are necessarily making positive gains with this group. Rather, these voters feel that Democrats are unable to address the main challenges America faces, and worse, are unattuned to the country’s biggest problems — inflation, crime and illegal immigration — which is driving them to vote Republican, despite their otherwise negative sentiments toward the GOP.

Our poll among likely midterm election voters in 85 swing districts found that, to an even greater degree than voters overall, independents are highly receptive to Republican attacks on Democrats for rising prices, the surge in migrants at the southern border, and increasing crime rates — criticisms that Democrats have largely neglected to counter in their advertising and communications.

Indeed, there is an 8-point swing to the GOP in the generic vote among independents after these voters see a message describing each of the parties’ midterm platforms: Democrats hold a 5-point lead initially, but Republicans come away with a 3-point advantage after messaging.

This suggests that races in competitive districts could trend more Republican in the final weeks of the campaign as the GOP makes an aggressive closing pitch to voters and continues to spend big on attack ads in these areas.

Based on the Democrats’ initial generic ballot lead of 5-points, it is clear that independent voters in the swing districts we surveyed tend to prefer the Democratic Party. Their partisan identification leans Democratic by an 11-point margin (45 percent to 34 percent), and by 13-points, the majority voted for Joe Biden (55 percent) over Donald Trump (42 percent) in 2020. Just as notably, they disapprove of Republicans in Congress by a 58-point margin, yet only disapprove of congressional Democrats by a 7-point margin.

Yet, this group still feels that Republicans (41 percent) rather than Democrats (39 percent) would do a better job addressing the main challenges facing the nation over the next few years, a finding that underscores the weakness of the Democratic Party’s midterm message.

To that end, Republicans have a clear lead in terms of who these voters trust most to handle the top issues facing the country: The GOP has a 25-point advantage on controlling inflation, a 20-point edge on lowering the crime rate and a 14-point lead on handling illegal immigration as well as on managing the economy.

That being said, Democrats do lead on the issues they are campaigning on. The party enjoys a sizable 36-point advantage on abortion, and outpaces the GOP by double-digits on election integrity (+18) as well as upholding and safeguarding democratic norms (+13).

Further, these independent voters in competitive districts broadly agree with the core pillars of the Democratic agenda: 71 percent support abortion being legal at all times or with only limited restrictions, 57 percent believe America’s gun laws should be stricter, and 61 percent say Donald Trump should face charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

However, the Democratic Party’s cultural issues-oriented agenda is far less salient than Republican messaging on the economy, as these voters are nearly twice as likely to support a candidate who prioritizes economic issues such as jobs, taxes and the cost of living (59 percent) over one who is focused on societal concerns like abortion, gun safety and democracy (32 percent).

Moreover, Democrats have clearly been so focused on promoting their social issues-focused agenda that the party is inadvertently allowing Republican attacks on their handling of the economy, crime, and illegal immigration — which are among this group’s top issue priorities — to go uncontested.

As a result, a strong majority of the independent voters in competitive districts we surveyed feel that President Biden and Democrats are not paying enough attention to the country’s most important problems (65 percent), while just 28 percent say Democrats have had the right priorities.

This group’s attitudes on immigration are further evidence of this: Democrats lead by 14-points in terms of which party is more trusted to address legal immigration, while Republicans have the same advantage (+14) on managing illegal immigration. Seventy percent also disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration generally, and two-thirds (66 percent) believe he is at least partially responsible for the migrant surge.

Put another way, even though these voters agree with Democrats’ positions on immigration reform in the abstract, the party’s choice to essentially ignore the issue entirely during the campaign — despite substantial evidence that voters prioritize securing the southern border and are concerned about the migrant surge — has allowed Republicans to control this narrative.

Democrats have also effectively ceded the most salient midterm issue, inflation and rising prices — which is by far the country’s top priority, and is an issue that independents in competitive districts are overwhelmingly (95 percent) concerned about — to Republicans.

Rather than trying to change the national conversation on the economy and running ads highlighting what the party has done and will continue to do to bring down prices, Democratic advertising has been almost solely focused on abortion, while Republicans are slamming Democrats on the airwaves with economy-focused hits.

As a result, 73 percent of these voters say President Biden and Democrats should be doing more to address inflation, and two-thirds blame him at least partially for the surging cost of living. Further, the majority (52 percent) believe Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act will either make inflation worse (39 percent) or will have no impact on it (13 percent), highlighting the party’s failure to promote and effectively message their own agenda.

By neglecting some of the most important midterm issues, the Democratic Party has left itself highly vulnerable to GOP attacks, which — if Republicans continue to hone in on them during the final weeks of the campaign — could very well translate into a substantial and unanticipated number of GOP House seat pick-ups.

Carly Cooperman is a pollster and partner with the public opinion company Schoen Cooperman Research based in New York. She is the coauthor of the book, “America: Unite or Die.” Follow her on Twitter @carlycooperman. Zoe Young is vice president of Schoen Cooperman Research.

Comments / 23

Isaac Cruz
1d ago

The Dems are too focused on abortion, Jan 6th (Trump), climate change spending, and banning guns while our open border, domestic energy shortage, inflation and slumping economy are the issues at the top of most voters’ minds. They’re going to learn the hard way.

Reply(1)
15
haywood jablomey
1d ago

I’m independent. But Democrats have really gone off the rails.

Reply(1)
25
Guest
11h ago

Independent here. Use to be a democrat, but they lost me last year. Two years of incompetence and throwing our great country into a third world trash. Time for a change.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
The Hill

The Hill

731K+
Followers
85K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy