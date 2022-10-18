ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster

NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Yankees make Game 5 rotation switcheroo after rainout

NEW YORK — The Yankees wanted to play Monday night. They actually thought they were going to play. They were excited about being back home for a second do-or-die Division Series game after keeping their season alive the night before in Cleveland. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla

Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Yankees World Series Quest Returns to Houston Problem

The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their path back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. “Exactly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after New York beat Cleveland 5-1, eliminating the Guardians in a hard-fought five-game American League Division Series. “We talked about that...
