Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Yankees make Game 5 rotation switcheroo after rainout

NEW YORK — The Yankees wanted to play Monday night. They actually thought they were going to play. They were excited about being back home for a second do-or-die Division Series game after keeping their season alive the night before in Cleveland. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Turning Reddish: Knicks' Rally Falls Just Short in Memphis

New franchise faces on opening night yielded new heroes for the New York Knicks. Alas for the Manhattanites, it couldn't avoid a familiar, sour result. Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein, appearing in their first opening night for the Knicks (0-1), united for 38 points off the bench but it wasn't enough to counter Ja Morant mastery and a game-winner from Tyus Jones. The Memphis Grizzlies countered Reddish's equalizing triple with just over three seconds remaining in regulation with his own deep ball, providing the necessary difference in a 115-112 victory for the hosts at FedEx Forum.
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
