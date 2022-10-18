Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
EPA opens civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility.
wcn247.com
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.
wcn247.com
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
wcn247.com
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
CHICAGO (AP) — The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
wcn247.com
Oregon's newest House district holds first general election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. House race in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District is closer than expected. The district includes the state capital Salem and Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs along with rural areas. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but most voters are nonaffiliated. The GOP has capitalized on inflation, crime and low approval ratings for President Biden and Oregon's Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Democrats, meanwhile, hope abortion will energize voters. The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss up but other analysts say it appears to lean toward Democrats. Biden would've carried it by about 13 points.
wcn247.com
WAMC Has Received a Number of First- and Second-Place Honors in the Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - October 20, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) "We are so honored to receive these awards from JANY," WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock said. "This vital regional reporting and programming only exists because of our wonderful members and listeners who count on WAMC." A New...
wcn247.com
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment into their state constitution, which would add language guaranteeing equal rights to groups of people who have historically been discriminated against. Though it shares its namesake, the state's Equal Rights Amendment is more wide-ranging than the federal version, which Nevada adopted in 2017. If voters approve Question 1, they would amend Nevada’s constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” Opponents warn of encroaching liberal social norms.
wcn247.com
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed.
wcn247.com
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to change his plea to guilty on weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
Comments / 0