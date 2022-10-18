Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) DAC purchases property for new wellness center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Disability Action Center has purchased two properties across from its headquarters in Fairmont, with plans to build a new all-inclusive wellness center on the land. The wellness center is set to contain a full basketball court, a fitness room, a physical...
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Elizabeth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wirt County offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Wirt County Family Care in Elizabeth from 9...
WVNews
Quilt Documentation Project booking appointments Nov. 12-13 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Every quilt has a story, and Mountaineer Week and the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project want to help you document your quilt’s story. Documentation appointments are being scheduled now for Nov. 12-13 in the WVU Mountainlair Cathedral Room. Volunteers will measure, photograph, date and identify the quilt pattern.
WVNews
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
JANE LEW- Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVNews
FBI agent pulls prints for FBI Teen Academy students
An FBI agent pulls prints in a demonstration at the FBI Teen Academy. 85 juniors and seniors from West Virginia were able to attend the academy, which was held at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Madison and Ivydale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Boone and Clay counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews
Grantsville Town Park skating rink is a go
GRANTSVILLE — Mike McCloskey from JTF reported Monday evening that plans are moving forward for opening a skating rink in the Grantsville Town Park. He attended the regular meeting and stated that he has been working with Administrator Robin Jones over the last few weeks and really appreciates her help.
WVNews
Mary Lee Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
