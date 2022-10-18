Read full article on original website
James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Going Viral
James Harden's pre-game outfit is going viral before the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics.
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 117-107
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
WATCH: Walker Kessler scores first career NBA points
Walker Kessler has scored his first career NBA points.
Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a...
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP
With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Tyrese Maxey on Challenges Against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey knows it will take a team effort to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday.
How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA Blue Devils account for five percent of league
More than half of the 30 NBA rosters — 17, to be exact — contain at least one former Duke basketball player. And the 25 Blue Devils in the league, second only to Kentucky's 27, currently account for roughly five percent of the NBA's 498 players. In other words, "The Brotherhood" could all but fill ...
