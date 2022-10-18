ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut

It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
BlueDevilCountry

NBA Blue Devils account for five percent of league

More than half of the 30 NBA rosters — 17, to be exact — contain at least one former Duke basketball player. And the 25 Blue Devils in the league, second only to Kentucky's 27, currently account for roughly five percent of the NBA's 498 players. In other words, "The Brotherhood" could all but fill ...
DURHAM, NC
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy