my prayers go to this family...my son was a victim of not being liked on set...he was bullied and to the point of mental breakdown and the suicide...hope you do find your son and the truth of what may have happen to him..
so.....this is strange, I've lived in Idaho my whole life and I heard this he disappeared one time. There has never been FBI here searching, never heard of a search party, never heard anything on this article since then and that's been 4 fricking years ago!! what the hell!? This is very disappointing!!
There were people there that admitted to not wanting him there and not liking him so where is the rest of the info on those people. Someone say, reporting on this, would automatically interview them specifically and REPORT on every thing they had to say. That's called being a reporter.whoever wrote this never answered any of the questions you would ask.As for instance, We're those people that did not want him there involved with the search for him?and if they were, why were they? A bit like the wolf searching the hen house after the contents had been devoured. Awaiting update from police dept.
Related
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
‘Unspeakable, Unforgettable Evil’: Idaho Father Learns His Fate After He Admits Torturing 9-Year-Old Son to Death
Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him
A Utah man said his life was 'down in the dumps' until his horse that was lost for 8 years returned home
Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies
Two Teenage Girls Found Dead After Mississippi Homecoming Dance
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
Chilling details after daughter ‘propped dead dad’s body in chair for days as she dug grave in illegal Stone Age burial’
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
Mystery remains 4 years after woman drove wife and 6 adopted kids off a cliff wiping out entire family
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
Heartbreaking story of killer whale named Hugo who ‘killed himself’ by repeatedly ramming head against tank
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
Oxygen
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 34