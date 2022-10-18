Read full article on original website
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
COVID-19 vaccine added to “Vaccine for Kids” program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The CDC votes unanimously Wednesday to include the COVID-19 shot in the “Vaccine for Kids” program. All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines for kids. Dr. Gary Fernando says vaccines are crucial to help slow the spread of a certain disease.
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
RRVBC to host Halloween-themed blood drive Oct. 28
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spooky season is upon us and the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to help out by having a Vein-y good time at their upcoming blood drive. RRVBC is hosting a Halloween-themed blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 at two of their donation centers: 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Ste 105 in Rockford.
New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
‘Celebrate different milestones’: New event space to fill former Rent-A-Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An event-hosting business is moving to the Meadow Mart Shopping Center to host gatherings and give residents a place to celebrate. 815 Event Space plans to move into the former Rent-A-Center at 6331 N. Second St. in Loves Park. The owner hopes to open their doors early next year.
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022. The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Pet of the Week, October 19th
Roscoe is about six years old so she is fully updated on her shots. She’s a special kitty with some extra toes on her front paws. You can get more info from PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
Roscoe family dazzles with homemade Halloween display
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season. The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood. “I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden. The Holden […]
Old Dominion @ BMO Harris Bank Center
The multi-platinum-selling band is planning to make a stop HERE in Rockford. And do you want to know what's even better?. Kick off your spring with a concert that you'll never forget. Click here to secure your tickets now. For more details and info, be sure to keep an eye...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Dixon City Council Holds Nearly an Hour Long Discussion Regarding $400,000 Donation to Kreider Services for Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Kreider Services in Dixon is continuing their efforts to raise the money to purchase Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night the council held a nearly hour-long discussion about making a $400,000 donation towards the cause. Mayor Li Arellano supported the donation, but...
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
