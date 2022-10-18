A brand new Blue Star Memorial has been added at Mississippi State's G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery Center for America's Veterans at Nusz Hall in honor of sacrifices made by members of the nation's armed forces. A Tuesday [Oct. 18] ceremony was hosted by the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and included MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt taking part in the dedication. MSU is consistently recognized nationally as a top 10 university for support of the veteran community, and has been listed among the Military Friendly Schools rankings for three consecutive years. For additional photos from the dedication, click here.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO