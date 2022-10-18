Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
MSU alumnus is keynote speaker of Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies
The Mississippi State University Libraries is pleased to welcome an esteemed university alumnus as the keynote speaker of the fifth annual Frank and Virginia Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies. Dr. Terry Alford received a Ph.D. in history from Mississippi State University and did post-doctoral work in family...
msstate.edu
MSU announces plans to construct Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center and Department of Kinesiology thanks to a cornerstone commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. Support from the $15 million gift...
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Washington School Generals
That's what the Starkville Academy Volunteers expect when they make the trip to Greenville Friday night to face the Generals. The season may not have gone the way Washington wants with a 2-7 overall record and an 0-4 mark in Class 5A, District 1, but it has not lost the desire to succeed.
msstate.edu
MSU, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Delta State partner on research flights
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is teaming up with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Delta State University on a series of research flights this week. The partnership is part of a research project being carried out at MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Lab through ASSURE, the MSU-led Federal Aviation Administration Center of Excellence for UAS Research. The study is part of ongoing efforts to validate detect-and-avoid standards as uncrewed aircraft systems are integrated into the national airspace with traditional crewed aircraft.
msstate.edu
Blue Star Memorial
A brand new Blue Star Memorial has been added at Mississippi State's G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery Center for America's Veterans at Nusz Hall in honor of sacrifices made by members of the nation's armed forces. A Tuesday [Oct. 18] ceremony was hosted by the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and included MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt taking part in the dedication. MSU is consistently recognized nationally as a top 10 university for support of the veteran community, and has been listed among the Military Friendly Schools rankings for three consecutive years. For additional photos from the dedication, click here.
msstate.edu
National Cyber Security Awareness Month presentations scheduled
October is designated as National Cyber Security Awareness month. This is intended to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online, while increasing the resiliency of the nation during cyber-threats. In recognition of Cybersecurity...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
msstate.edu
MSU faculty receive inaugural Advancing Collaborative Research funding awards
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State University faculty-led projects are receiving funding to advance collaborative research with high potential impact as part of a new program administered by MSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development. The Advancing Collaborative Research Program, established this year by ORED, encourages interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State football player has died
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
Commercial Dispatch
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
msstate.edu
Walking for a Cure
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, MSU's Department of Health Promotion and Wellness hosted its annual "Pink Dawg Walk" for breast cancer awareness along Chadwick Lake walking track. The free, family-friendly event promotes breast cancer prevention and early detection, along with celebrating survivors and others affected by the disease.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Nick Saban addresses media ahead of Mississippi State game
Alabama is looking to respond against Mississippi State this weekend following its first loss of the year. Nick Saban discussed the penalties and Tide’s “collective loss” on Monday. Saban previewed the Bulldogs during his Wednesday session. Here’s what Saban said at the podium. --It’s homecoming a...
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Commercial Dispatch
$10M retail, condo development planned for Russell St
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.
wtva.com
Natchez Trace wreck near French Camp sent motorist to hospital
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was transported to a hospital following a wreck Wednesday morning on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Choctaw County Deputy Sheriff Dillion Cates said the wreck happened near French Camp. The individual sustained serious injuries.
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
