If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Syracuse is 6-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.2 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points over the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson...
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the ACC in the preseason media poll. The poll was conducted at ACC Tipoff with votes from 101 media members. North Carolina was picked to win the league, earning 90 of the 101 first place votes, followed...
Fourteenth ranked Syracuse travels south to face #5 Clemson in Memorial Stadium on Saturday with control of the ACC Atlantic on the line. The Orange revealed its uniform combination for the game on Wednesday. Syracuse will wear white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants for the game. Clemson has ...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just as Syracuse football coach Dino Babers did Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave high praise to the quarterback his team will face Saturday. Garrett Shrader was the first SU player Swinney mentioned in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s a great kid, a great young...
As we head toward the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, here are The Juice Online’s Preseason All-ACC Teams:. Guard Isaiah Wong (Miami) Guard Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Forward Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) Forward Jayden Gardner (UVA) Center Armando Bacot (UNC) Isaiah Wong – a veteran point guard goes...
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority targets in the 2024 class in guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY) over the weekend for an official visit. "The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with ...
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. “Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that ... and not let the outside noise get to you.” And there will be plenty of that.
Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit. "It was amazing," Duff said. "I ...
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. North Carolina had another important visitor on campus this past weekend. James Brown made his way to Chapel Hill from Chicago for his third of five officials. Brown has already been to Missouri and...
Entering the 80th minute, the Elon University men’s soccer team led The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1-0. Two minutes later, they led by three. Junior forward Jack Dolk, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, was able to find the bottom left corner of the net twice in two minutes. His two goals put the ribbon and bow on the victory gift for head coach Marc Reeves’ birthday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
