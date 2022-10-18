Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
NOLaToya.org: Cantrell will be recalled
The co-director of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is confident their campaign to raise 150,000 signatures will be successful.
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi's statutes in Washington
JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
KNOE TV8
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
Mississippi rental company fined for racial discrimination, DOJ said.
The owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company have agreed to pay damages to four prospective tenants who helped uncover a pattern of racial discrimination by their employee that violated federal law, the U.S. Justice Department has announced. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in...
Township clerk’s work for Sen. Bumstead may be ‘conflict of interest’ but not illegal, prosecutor says
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A township clerk is doing nothing wrong by overseeing elections and serving as district representative for a state senator, local and state officials have determined. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters, a Democrat, had consulted with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan Bureau of...
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight
A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to […] The post Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Supreme Court case could halt civil rights lawsuits by nursing home patients
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Supreme Court case could halt civil rights lawsuits by nursing home patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress investigating water crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi capital without water
Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tate Reeves by two Democratic officials. Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent the letter...
LSU Reveille
SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage
Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
EPA opens civil right probe of Mississippi after Jackson water crisis
The agency will also investigate whether the two state departments have procedural safeguards in place to prevent discrimination, according to the letter.
Congress investigates Mississippi's infrastructure spending after Jackson water crisis
House Democrats launched an investigation into how Mississippi state leaders spent millions in federal funds allocated for water infrastructure after last month's water crisis in the predominately Black city of Jackson.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: La. Supreme Court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not only the state’s highest court, but the century-old Louisiana Supreme Court building in the french quarter is also a museum and public law library. When this four-story marble and granite building went up in the french quarter more than a century...
Nancy New defense: MDHS civil case not actually about recouping misspent welfare money
Nonprofit founder Nancy New and former welfare director John Davis, defendants in the state’s civil litigation over the misspending of millions of federal grant funds, have asked the court to stay the case until the criminal investigation concludes. Mississippi Department of Human Services, the agency that administers welfare programs and is bringing the suit, is […]
President Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
wcsjnews.com
State Senator Says SAFE-T Act Amendment is in the works
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says an amendment to the SAFE-T Act is in the works. The SAFE-T Act's cash free bail system is set to go into effect on January 1. Rezin hopes the amendment will address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. Your browser does not...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court opens comment period for jury bias proposal
The Colorado Supreme Court has decided to take up a proposal addressing implicit racial bias in jury selection, opening a public comment period for rules that would curb the use of tactics historically used to exclude jurors of color. Previous efforts to address racial bias have faltered. Last year, the...
