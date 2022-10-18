ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KNOE TV8

LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Township clerk’s work for Sen. Bumstead may be ‘conflict of interest’ but not illegal, prosecutor says

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A township clerk is doing nothing wrong by overseeing elections and serving as district representative for a state senator, local and state officials have determined. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters, a Democrat, had consulted with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan Bureau of...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight

A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to […] The post Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Supreme Court case could halt civil rights lawsuits by nursing home patients

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Supreme Court case could halt civil rights lawsuits by nursing home patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INDIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage

Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: La. Supreme Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not only the state’s highest court, but the century-old Louisiana Supreme Court building in the french quarter is also a museum and public law library. When this four-story marble and granite building went up in the french quarter more than a century...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Nancy New defense: MDHS civil case not actually about recouping misspent welfare money

Nonprofit founder Nancy New and former welfare director John Davis, defendants in the state’s civil litigation over the misspending of millions of federal grant funds, have asked the court to stay the case until the criminal investigation concludes. Mississippi Department of Human Services, the agency that administers welfare programs and is bringing the suit, is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcsjnews.com

State Senator Says SAFE-T Act Amendment is in the works

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says an amendment to the SAFE-T Act is in the works. The SAFE-T Act's cash free bail system is set to go into effect on January 1. Rezin hopes the amendment will address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. Your browser does not...
MORRIS, IL
coloradopolitics.com

State Supreme Court opens comment period for jury bias proposal

The Colorado Supreme Court has decided to take up a proposal addressing implicit racial bias in jury selection, opening a public comment period for rules that would curb the use of tactics historically used to exclude jurors of color. Previous efforts to address racial bias have faltered. Last year, the...
COLORADO STATE

