‘We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster’: Multiple agencies now searching landfill for missing Chatham Co. toddler

Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Police starting to search Chatham Co. landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is now searching a Chatham County landfill for the missing toddler, Quinton Simon. During a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said evidence gathered as led to the search at the landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department believes Simon’s body was thrown in a dumpster and unknowingly disposed off at the landfill.
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Officials released new information Tuesday about the search for a missing Savannah toddler who is presumed dead. Quinton Simon's mother reported the 20-month-old toddler missing from his home on Oct. 5. The mother, Leilani Simon, was previously named the prime suspect in the child's disappearance...
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
CCPD and FBI searching landfill for body of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference on Tuesday updating the public on the search for the body of missing Quinton Simon. On October 18, Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said that they will be conducting an extensive […]
Police called to disturbances involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to incidents involving Quinton’s family members....
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
Marc Wilson files motion for new trial following deadly shooting conviction in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Marc Wilson sentenced in shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson. Marc Wilson, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson in 2020, has filed a motion to have a new trial in Bulloch County. Wilson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton Simon’s mother made an appearance in court Monday, but not about Quinton’s disappearance. Instead, the court hearing was about concerns for the safety of her other two children. It’s been almost two weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County...
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
