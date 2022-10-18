Read full article on original website
Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury
ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Midland man sentenced to 19 years in prison
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced to a 19-year term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on October 17. 21-year-old Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with Aggravated Robbery back in 2019. The jury trial began last week, and the jury found Schuman guilty last Friday. Schuman faced up to 5 to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The Jury ultimately decided to sentenced Schuman to 19 years. Schuman is eligible for parole.
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Woman cut with knife she hid under her pillow amid fight with husband
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife and then injured her with a knife she was holding to defend herself. Cory McCraw. 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interfering with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on October 18, […]
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two […]
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
Robbery suspect crashes after leading Odessa Police on chase
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa robbery suspect is in jail after police say he lead them on a chase Monday. According to a spokesperson for Odessa Police, around noon officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle off of Beal Street with a robbery suspect inside. The suspect fled in...
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten
MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
4 charged in TJ Maxx theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
