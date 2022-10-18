ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD investigating second body found in Ohio River in less than a week

By Aprile Rickert
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn3w1_0ie0x0cw00 Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a second person was found dead in the Ohio River in less than a week.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement a person called MetroSafe just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to report what appeared to be a body in the water behind the Kentucky Science Center on Main Street. Police have not identified the victim.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating, and Mitchell said they are awaiting autopsy results before releasing the person’s cause of death or other information.

On Saturday, emergency crews responded after a person in the area spotted the body of 42-year-old Miriam Hope in the water near the Big Four Bridge.

Hope had been missing since Oct. 10, according to an alert sent by LMPD a few days after her disappearance. The alert said the woman was in need of medical attention and possibly having a mental health crisis.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported her cause of death as consistent with drowning. Her manner of death — whether it was homicide, suicide, accidental or natural — was listed as undetermined on the coroner’s report.

