ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on new project

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks broke ground Wednesday on a new addition to their Euclid Creek Reservation site. Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, provided some details about the new project. “Euclid Creek Reservation is one of the original nine reservations of the now more than 24,400 acres and what...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone

AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Deltas donate supplies, service to domestic violence victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio—It was a day of donating both service and supplies for the alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in Cleveland. “We have toothpaste, we have household goods, we have feminine hygiene products,” Evette Jackson Clark said. Joined by alumni of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family goes from refugees to restaurant owners

CLEVELAND — Yaman Allaham introduced northeast Ohio to Syrian food at his new family-owned restaurant. “We decided to bring a taste of Syria back and let people try it,” Allaham said. They named the establishment is Damas Eatery. “'Damas is short for Damascus,” Yaman Allaham said. “The city...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy