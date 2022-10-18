CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Scroll through the Cuyahoga Falls community pages on social media, and you’ll likely come across posts about keeping backyard chickens. Some posts are communiques about chickens on the loose. Other commentators are witty, recommending keeping the boneless kind as “they're much easier to catch if the gate is left open…”

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO