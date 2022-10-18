Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame created
WILKES-BARRE — Finally, there will be a Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame. The establishment of the LCAEHOF was announced Thursday during a noon news conference in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square. The organizing committee issued the following...
Greek food festival kicks off in Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in the Electric City is serving up all kinds of greek specialties this week. It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival. The festival along North Washington Avenue in Scranton continues until Friday. You can get your greek favorites...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
WNEP-TV 16
Spooky scavenger hunt coming to Lackawanna County
Historians in Lackawanna County are hosting a spooky scavenger hunt through local cemeteries. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has the hair-raising report.
wkok.com
Sunbury Halloween Parade Back to Original Route, Thursday 7pm
SUNBURY – After a PennDOT permitting delay, the City of Sunbury says Thursday’s Halloween Parade is back on its original route. The parade route begins on Walnut Street in front of Shikellamy High School, then turning onto South Tenth Street, then onto Market Street, and finally onto North Fourth Street and ending in the North Fourth Street Plaza. The parade is expecting to step off at 7 p.m.
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
Former WNEP building being demolished
AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are demolishing the old WNEP building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The News Station called Avoca home from the 1960s to the late 1980s. This is also the building where Hatchy Milatchy was produced. Officials from the airport say a car rental facility will replace...
WOLF
Lions Pavilion Dedication in Dupont
DUPONT, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Dupont Lions Club had a ceremony today dedicating the Lion’s Club Pavilion in honor of the late Mayor and fellow Lion Dan Lello. He passed away earlier this year in May due to issues with ALS. Lello was a lifelong resident of...
WOLF
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
WOLF
West Pittston Historical Society program highlights history of two fire departments
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — FOX56 continues to recognize the brave Men and Women who put their lives on the line to protect us, with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders.". The West Pittston Library hosted a new program on the history of the Borough’s Hose Company and The...
WOLF
Some Residents of a Scranton Apartment Building Have not Received Mail in Months
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One apartment complex in Lackawanna County has seen delays in mail delivery and even items being returned to their original sender in the past few months. It's not sitting well with those who depend on the U.S. Postal system to deliver important medications, among other things.
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
WOLF
Cartwright announces funding for new police hires
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Representative Matt Cartwright announced three police departments in N E P A will receive one point twelve million dollars total for new hires. Cartwright was is Wilkes-Barre with the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, Pittston Mayor and Pocono Township detective to talk about the grant. Pittston will hire...
WOLF
Staying fire-safe during Halloween season
PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
State awards grant for Craft Beverage Trail in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While Pottsville is home to America's oldest brewery, Yuengling is not the only brewery bringing business to Schuylkill County. Just down the street is Pilger Ruh Brewing on North Centre Street which has been helping grow beer tourism for the past two years. “Prior to opening,...
