‘The Crown’ Creator and Cast Defend Show Against Backlash Over ‘Exploiting’ Royals and Diana’s Death: The Show Is Not Unkind

Read full article on original website
Related
Some Think Princess Diana's 'Ghost' Spoke During Queen's Funeral Broadcast
Some online commenters think they heard the ghost of Princess Diana speak during ITV News's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An anonymous social media user, @goulcher, posted a clip of the moment to Twitter, writing: "I'm obsessed with this what the hell happened?" The video has amassed over 2 million views and thousands of comments from spooked viewers. You can watch the full video here.
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again
The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana in Mom Mode While Filming 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki is channeling the People's Princess in the latest shots from the set of The Crown. The Australian actress, 32, is portraying Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the Netflix hit, which carry viewers throughout the 1990s into the early 2000s. In new photos, Debicki is seen...
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral TV Ratings Nowhere Near Princess Diana's Burial, Harry-Meghan Wedding
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
Princess Diana wages war on Royal Family in explosive new trailer for The Crown season 5
A NETFLIX trailer for the new series of The Crown recalls how the infamous Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales sent shockwaves through the Royal Family. The fifth series of the royal drama will take inspiration from the pressure put on the monarchy during the divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and in the lead-up to the bombshell interview.
Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Season 5 teases photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and royal family
Netflix’s "The Crown" has released new photos for season five of the hit series, which included a first look of the new cast. The fifth season will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Debicki as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams joins them as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 First Look Photos Show Princess Diana in a Blue Halter Dress and Prince Charles Getting Cozy With Camilla
The royal highness is back, your majesty. Netflix‘s hit series The Crown returns next month with new actors portraying Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince Phillip, and more. While these fresh faces have big shoes to fill, the streamer’s first look at the new season promises to bring dazzling outfits and tons of drama!
Judi Dench calls on Netflix to add disclaimer to The Crown: ‘This cannot go unchallenged’
Judi Dench has called on Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of The Crown that states it is a “fictionalised drama” as a “mark of respect” to the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Skyfall star, 87, expressed her concerns with the forthcoming fifth season of the show based on the British royal family in a letter to The Times on Wednesday 19 October, in which she accused the series of “crude sensationalism”.“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.In...
Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana: She’s ‘Almost Fictional’
A legendary portrayal. Emma Corrin only got to play the late Princess Diana on one season of The Crown, but they made an indelible mark on the role. The My Policeman star landed the role in early 2019 and made their debut in season 4 of the Netflix series, which premiered in November 2020. The eight-episode season focused heavily on Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Diana in the early days of their marriage.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
SFGate
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
ETOnline.com
'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer Centers on Charles and Diana's Explosive Divorce
Ahead of season 5’s debut on Nov. 9, Netflix finally debuted a fiery trailer for the new episodes of The Crown, giving audiences an extended look at “a house divided” as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce takes center stage on creator Peter Morgan’s historical drama about the royal family. Picking up in the early 1990s, the series will focus on the “most visual” era of the royals as they navigated newfound attention surrounding the Palace, which included many headline-grabbing events and scandals of the time.
BBC
The Crown: Netflix defends show after Sir John Major criticism
Netflix has defended The Crown as a "fictional dramatisation" following criticism of its forthcoming series. Sir John Major told The Mail on Sunday that a scene which apparently depicts a plot to oust the late Queen was "a barrel-load of malicious nonsense". The scene is said to include a conversation...
epicstream.com
The Crown Season 5 Spoilers & Criticisms: Upcoming Episodes Will Feature King Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s Alleged Feud, Princess Diana’s Final Hours in Paris
The Crown Season 5 will premiere next month, but the fictional series is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Audiences of The Crown are aware that the series is a work of fiction. But even if this is the case, depicting certain members of the royal family, especially the ones who have already died, can bring about negative emotions.
Hypebae
The Season 5 Trailer of 'The Crown' Is Here and It Shows Princess Diana at Her Breaking Point
Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer for Season 5 of The Crown, which gives an inside look into Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) dealing with her crumbling marriage to Charles (Dominic West). Charles says he wants “a more modern monarchy.” Meanwhile, Elizabeth (now played by Imelda Staunton) tells him, “I don’t...
TV Fanatic
The Crown: The Monarchy Is in Chaos in Bittersweet Season 5 Trailer
The Crown Season 5 serves as the beginning of the end of the Netflix drama that chronicles the highs and lows of the British monarchy. Debuting Wednesday, November 9, the penultimate season trailer picks up with Elizabeth (played by Imelda Staunton) in the ruins of Windsor Castle, which may or may not be a hint of what's to come.
Comments / 0