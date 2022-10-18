Read full article on original website
Jamaica bans music and television content that promotes violence
Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and television broadcasting deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming, and weapons. The directive says that channels should avoid “urban slang” words such as “jungle justice,” “food,” “wallet,” “burner phone,” “client,” or anything that has to do with making money, wire transfers, acquiring wealth or a lavish lifestyle.
Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo
EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division. Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output. Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery. Desplat and...
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.
Who is Anna May Wong, the first Asian American on a U.S. coin, bill?
The United States has minted the first piece of U.S. currency to feature the likeness of an Asian American, the U.S. Mint announced Monday. A quarter with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong began shipping this week. According to the Mint, the tails side of the coin has Wong’s likeness with her chin resting in her hand.
The Queer Brazilian Filmmaker Taking on Jair Bolsonaro
Acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker and activist Fernando Grostein Andrade speaks truth and love to power in his newly released documentary Breaking Myths. Widely known for his acclaimed work on Breaking the Taboo, which centers on the war on drugs, Andrade is telling a deeply vulnerable story of queer existence within the broader context of a toxic political atmosphere under far-right ideologue President Jair Bolsonaro. The LGBTQ+ community has become a specific target for Bolsonaro’s hateful rhetoric. As a queer young man in Brazil, Fernando grew up amidst the crushing pressure of a society that saw no place for him. His political...
Classic movie star Anna May Wong becomes 1st Asian American featured on U.S. currency
A new U.S. coin will make history by honoring a trailblazing movie star. U.S. Mint has announced it will start shipping quarters featuring an image of actress Anna May Wong, making her the first Asian American ever featured on U.S. currency. Wong, who died in 1961, starred in more than 60 films beginning in the silent era and became the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood. This coin will be the fifth of 2022 that's part of the American Women Quarters Program celebrating distinguished women, including Maya Angelou. Wong, whose films include 1932's Shanghai Express, had to deal with racism in Hollywood throughout her career. She was largely unable to star as the...
Lionel Messi launching San Francisco-based holding company
Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, is taking his success on the pitch into the world of tech investment. The 35-year-old Argentinian superstar is launching Play Time, a holding company that will be headquartered in San Francisco. It will act as the main vehicle for Messi's investment in global sports, media and technology investments. In a statement, the company said...
Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives
From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.
Parintins: A remote Brazilian city overcoming isolation through a festival
There are no bridges or roads that connect the city-island of Parintins to the rest of the world. This remote city in the Amazon is 369 kilometres away from Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state. Parintins is home to thousands of low-income and Indigenous Brazilians and can only be reached by plane or boat. Its position along the Amazon River makes it dependent on commodities and resources that arrive from far away cities. Despite these isolated conditions, the community of Parintins has developed a novel strategy that celebrates its folk and Indigenous traditions: the Festival do Boi-Bumbá (meaning “bull...
NBCUniversal's Peacock to Stream 2022 FIFA World Cup in Spanish
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23. The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier, which charges a...
‘As We See It’ Canceled After One Season at Amazon
The eight-episode dramedy series originally debuted on the streaming service back in January. Hailing from Jason Katims and based on the Israeli series “On the Spectrum,” the show starred Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna. More from Variety. Jonathan Nolan...
Children‘s Album Producers Protest Grammys Shifting Submission to Different Category
On the heels of Nicki Minaj questioning the Recording Academy’s placement of her song “Super Freaky Girl” in the Grammys’ pop category, as opposed to rap, comes another case of artists protesting a submission being knocked out of its chosen division … in this case, the children’s album category.
Cloud9 reportedly replaced G2 Esports in VCT Americas league after Carlos controversy
As a result of a controversy surrounding former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez and his support of Andrew Tate, Cloud9 replaced G2 in the VALORANT Americas league, according to a Dexerto report. If true, Riot had apparently planned to exclude one of the most popular organizations in the world and...
New Co-Productions from Singapore Revealed at MIPCOM
A delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, co-led by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO), is on hand at MIPCOM, where a slew of regional co-productions have been unveiled. Singapore’s Scrawl Animation is working with Cyber Group Studios (France) and Graphilm (Italy)...
Brazil's dirty campaign: a disinformation guide
Brazil's election campaign has been an orgy of mudslinging, social media attacks and outright lies so outlandish they are sometimes comical. - Quotes out of context - One of the main methods seen in the social media disinformation campaign is editing context out of video footage to make the candidates appear to say something they haven't.
The Wannadies announce london Date in November
Today, Swedish alt-rock stars THE WANNADIES have announced a show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall for 3 November 2022. THE WANNADIES are legends by its very definition- hailing from Skellefteå, formed in the late 80s, the group brought Swedish alt-rock to UK shores, like no other band, transforming both the British, and Swedish music scene in their stead. Described as ‘classic Britpop from beginning to end’.
‘Élite’ Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’
Ester Expósito, a breakout star from Netflix‘s Spanish teen drama Élite, has joined the cast of La Isla Bonita, a new dramedy created by Élite director Ginesta Guindal. According to Variety, Expósito will play Roxy in the series, which revolves around a group of friends living in a quaint house in Ibiza, Spain. Roxy rents a room in the house with hopes of becoming “someone” on social media and attending the island’s best parties. She lives with party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, and environmentalist Sol.
One of the World’s Largest Piano Competitions Returns in Canada
Beginning tomorrow, the Honens International Piano Competition celebrates its tenth edition as ten pianists compete for one of the world’s largest and most respected prizes in classical piano—$100,000 CAD and a comprehensive, three-year artistic and career development program. Each pianist competing in the Semifinals and Finals advanced through the Quarterfinals in Frankfurt and NYC. The competition is held in Calgary, but if you’re not able to make it in person, you can catch the livestream of both the Semifinals and Finals free of charge on Honens’ website or IDAGIO’s Global Concert Hall. You’ll want to tune in for this internationally acclaimed competition!
Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacán's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna, the Mexican town where she was born, which is known for its beautiful pottery. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film "Coco." However, according to TMZ, Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including Maria's.
Trulioo strengthens ID verification coverage in LATAM: Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico
“We deeply understand the needs of global companies and are proud to extend improved consumer onboarding to companies doing business in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Uruguay.”. Trulioo has expanded its Latin America coverage of its identity verification products to include access to the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, while...
