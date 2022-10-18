A new U.S. coin will make history by honoring a trailblazing movie star. U.S. Mint has announced it will start shipping quarters featuring an image of actress Anna May Wong, making her the first Asian American ever featured on U.S. currency. Wong, who died in 1961, starred in more than 60 films beginning in the silent era and became the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood. This coin will be the fifth of 2022 that's part of the American Women Quarters Program celebrating distinguished women, including Maya Angelou. Wong, whose films include 1932's Shanghai Express, had to deal with racism in Hollywood throughout her career. She was largely unable to star as the...

