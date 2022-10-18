ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Affordable housing developers eye cleanup at former Wambach Farm site in Irondequoit

By WXXI News
WXXI News
WXXI News
 2 days ago

An affordable housing development on the former Wambach’s Farm Markets site in Irondequoit is moving forward. First announced in late summer 2020, the Providence Housing proposal calls for a dozen buildings totaling nearly 100 apartments near Culver Road and Route 104.Town officials had hoped the Providence development would be under construction already last year.But this section of the former market requires cleanup. A one-time ravine contains unstable fill – including asphalt and other contaminated material — that needs to be removed. Some of it dates back to the construction of 104.A public comment period on the developer’s brownfield cleanup application runs through mid-November with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. Assuming all goes well, remediation would be done next year as developers look to line up construction financing.Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Adam Morgan at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY, 14414; via email at adam.morgan@dec.ny.gov; or by calling (585) 226-5356. All comments must be submitted by Nov. 11, 2022.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
Daily Messenger

Habitat for Humanity affiliates to join forces

Board members of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Rochester, Canandaigua and Newark have voted unanimously to embark on a strategic merger of the three affiliates, creating one organization with a mission to serve more families more effectively than any of the three organizations could do on their own. Flower City...
NEWARK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State lawmakers push back on RG&E's planned rate increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat. They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%. State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian struck in Genesee County

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Are home prices headed for a fall?

Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Ave will close next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A restaurant in Rochester’s east end is closing its doors for good. Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Avenue announced the news on Facebook on Monday. Its last day will be Saturday, October 30. The restaurant serves classic cereals like Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, and Cocoa Puffs either cold or hot. They also serve other breakfast foods like waffles with fruit and ice cream.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize

A New York man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Genesee County resident Shawn Elkins, of Batavia, won a top prize from New York Lottery’s "Win $1,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Elkins chose to receive his prize...
BATAVIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
ROCHESTER, NY
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
383
Followers
248
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy