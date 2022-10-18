Read full article on original website
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Will the Packers be making any changes?
Hey everybody. Thanks for logging on today. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get started shortly. Do you use Cliff Christl as a resource on the history of the Pack or do you pretty much know everything already?. I know most of the Packers' history from...
Packers Unscripted: Work in Washington
Mike and Wes discuss the upcoming matchup with the Commanders, beginning with their defensive front (:21), their offense with Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB (4:59), and whether CB Jaire Alexander will match up against WR Terry McLaurin (10:39). They also talk about the team's mental approach (13:51) and other Week 7 games around the NFL (17:25).
