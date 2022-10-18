Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
Ars Technica
Only PC players need a registered phone number for Modern Warfare 2
Recent updates to online store and support pages suggested that all Modern Warfare II players would have to register a unique, text-capable phone number with their account to play the game. In a blog post this week, though, the team behind the game's Ricochet anti-cheat system suggests that the requirement will only apply to PC players.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
Modern Warfare 2 'Change Activision ID' Error Screen: How to Fix
A "change Activision ID" display name infinite loop issue has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing what was supposed to just be the early access launch for its Campaign. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign preloading begins tomorrow
Detailed PC system requirements have also been revealed.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Gameplay, Details Leak Right After Start of Beta
Blizzard's Diablo 4 beta apparently got underway recently, a detail shared by Diablo fans online in various forums and in social posts. The beta's kickoff hasn't been made into a big to-do by Blizzard, but players have been more than happy to confirm that the beta was indeed underway and then some. Those conversations online unsurprisingly included gameplay leaks, too, to reveal new footage and details from Diablo 4 ahead of the game's 2023 release.
How to Fix Overwatch 2 'Player Is In a Different Version' Error
Learn how to fix the "Player Is In a Different Version" error when trying to invite a friend in Overwatch 2.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
dexerto.com
New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving
With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.
Polygon
Where to unlock Omicron tribe quests in FFXIV
New in FFXIV’s patch 6.25, you can now help the Omicron beings in Ultima Thule rebuild a café and garden as part of their tribe quests. As with other Final Fantasy 14 tribe quests, you’ll need to complete a handful of quests daily in exchange for special rewards, like mounts and minions.
dotesports.com
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
Polygon
Bungie eyes reboot of Mac shooter Marathon, report says
Bungie intends to reboot its seminal, 1990s sci-fi shooter Marathon, according to a report on Thursday. The game, said to be in a pre-alpha state, will return as a squad-based, team-extraction type multiplayer shooter, according to Insider Gaming. Bungie did not acknowledge the rumor, Insider Gaming said, and a public...
Xbox Series X is getting a useful free update
Save your energy for when you really need it with this money-saving upgrade
Polygon
Silent Hill f, Konami’s first main-series game in a decade, brings the franchise to Japan
Konami announced a brand-new Silent Hill game on Wednesday — Silent Hill f — the first main-series title in the horror franchise in more than a decade. Silent Hill f will take the franchise to Japan, according to a teaser trailer that debuted during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event. The game is being developed by a Taiwan-based studio, with input from Japanese developers.
Comments / 0