Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Woburn volleyball team fights way through Reading
READING — In an epic battle, the Reading High girls volleyball team fell short to a Woburn team that continues to dominate. The Tanners beat the Lady Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in an exciting competitive match on a night where Reading’s seven seniors were honored before the game.
homenewshere.com
Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation
WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
homenewshere.com
Town Manager Maltez threatens to cancel new trash hauler’s contract
READING - Incensed Town Manager Fidel Maltez yesterday threatened to cancel Republic Services’ trash hauling contract should the vendor not dramatically improve its performance by the end of this week. Slamming the third-party vendor for its “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable rubbish and recycling services”, the town’s normally easygoing CEO...
Comments / 0