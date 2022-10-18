ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for auction 41 years later

By Andrew Court
 2 days ago

Let them eat cake.

A slice of fruitcake from the wedding of King Charles and Princess Diana is up for auction — 41 years after their nuptials enchanted the world.

The dessert was kept preserved by wedding guest Nigel Ricketts, who attended the royal wedding and reception on July 29, 1981.

Ricketts — who worked as a French polisher at Windsor Castle — died earlier this year, and the cake is now set to go under the hammer by Dore and Rees Auctions in the UK.

“You probably wouldn’t want to eat it now but the amount of alcohol [in it] probably preserved it,” Guy Tayler, head of interior sales at Dore and Rees, told the Daily Mail. “It still looks like a slice of wedding cake which has kept its shape and form.”

The slice of cake — which comes in its original presentation box — has a pre-sale estimate of £300 ($339). However, it’s expected that the sweet treat will sell for far more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlJmZ_0ie0w92C00
A slice of fruitcake from the wedding of King Charles and Princess Diana is up for auction — 41 years after the nuptials enchanted the entire world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuQyp_0ie0w92C00
The slice of cake — which comes in its original presentation box — has a pre-sale estimate of £300 (USD$339).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKqGi_0ie0w92C00
While hundreds of millions tuned in to Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981, their turbulent marriage lasted little more than a decade.

There were 23 official cakes made for Charles and Diana’s wedding, but the slice appears to have come from the centerpiece fruitcake — which featured 5 tiers and was a whopping 5 feet tall. In 2014, a slice of the same cake sold for £990 ($1,375).

Meanwhile, Dore and Rees is also set to auction off a thank-you note penned by Charles and sent to royal staffers around the time of the nuptials.

The handwritten note was among Ricketts’ possessions, but was addressed to a co-worker named Peter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAmpA_0ie0w92C00
The dessert was kept preserved in this special box by Ricketts for more than four decades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgp8W_0ie0w92C00
There were 23 official cakes made for Charles and Diana’s wedding, but the slice appears to have come from the centerpiece fruitcake — which featured 5 tiers and measured 5 feet tall.

Ricketts and fellow members of the royal household pooled together to buy a writing table for Charles and Diana as a wedding present, with the now-king seemingly thrilled by the gift.

“Diana and I are touched beyond words that you should have gone to so much trouble to find something so eminently useful,” the letter reads. “And I can assure you that we will treasure it in whichever house it finally comes to rest!”

The note has a pre-sale estimate of £150 ($169), according to the Dore and Rees website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGDNK_0ie0w92C00
Dore and Rees is also set to auction off a thank-you note penned by Charles and sent to royal staffers around the time of the wedding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUCAw_0ie0w92C00
Ricketts and fellow members of the royal household pooled together to buy a writing table for Charles and Diana as a wedding present.

While hundreds of millions tuned in to Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981, their turbulent marriage lasted little more than a decade.

They split in 1992, before divorcing four years later. The disintegration of their marriage will be explored in the forthcoming season of “The Crown,” which has just been slammed as “malicious fiction” by former British Prime Minister John Major.

NEW YORK STATE
