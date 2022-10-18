ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MTG: McCarthy will have to give me more ‘power’ to keep GOP voters happy

By Victor Nava
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s the return of the Notorious MTG.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he will have to give her more “power” and “leeway” to keep GOP voters happy if Republicans take control of Congress after next month’s midterms.

“I think that to be the best Speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” Greene told the New York Times Magazine . “And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that.

“And that’s not in any way a threat at all,” the 48-year-old lawmaker added. “I just think that’s reality.”

Greene also argued that McCarthy would need to adopt a “more aggressive” approach against President Biden.

MTG wants more power from McCarthy if Republicans gain control of the House.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on a nearly party-line vote in February 2021 after social media posts she made endorsing conspiracy theories resurfaced. Greene also liked a Facebook comment calling for the murder of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In November of last year, McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Greene and her colleague Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was also barred from sitting on House panels , would have their privileges restored .

“They’ll have committees, the committee assignments they have now, they may have other committee assignments, they may have better committee assignments.” he said. “Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman … She has a right to serve on committees.”

McCarthy stripped Greene from her committee assignments after the discovery of controversial posts and likes on her Facebook page.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“I would like to be on Oversight,” Greene told the Times Magazine, adding that she would “also like to be on Judiciary. I think both of those I’d be good on.”

“I completely deserve it,” she added. “I’ve been treated like s—. I have been treated like garbage.”

The GOP lawmaker is no stranger to controversy, making several jaw-dropping statements in the last year alone.

In July, Twitter censored one of her posts in which she mocked transgender Biden administration official Adm. Rachel Levine, referring to her as “Dr. Dick Levine” and adding the hashtag “WeenieChop” to her posts.

In June, she told a British reporter to “go back to your country” during a heated back-and-forth on gun control.

Greene said in an interview that she would like to be on House Judiciary and Oversight committees.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In April, she argued on former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ podcast that joining the military is like “throwing your life away” as a result of Biden’s foreign policy, and listed the reasons why people should not join US armed forces.

Greene and Republican colleague Lauren Boebert also heckled Biden during his State of the Union address in March, making faces and muttering throughout his speech.

Greene is expected to easily win reelection in November in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District.

Comments / 7

Mava Riley
2d ago

I have the words, but too much a lady to use them. So, I will just say that this woman does not deserve or belong in the U.S. House or Representatives!!!

Reply
3
Gman
2d ago

🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴💩🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴💩🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴💩🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡🤮🤮

Reply
5
