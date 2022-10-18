For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals cruised to a big win. This time the opponent were the Leopards in a game played at Lincoln. It took the Cards only a minute and 47 seconds to get on the board on a drive capped by a 22 yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Kade Wilson. Wilson also converted the two point PAT to make the score 8-0. Lincoln would answer that score with a drive that took over seven minutes before Leopard junior QB Logan Meier threw a short 5-yard pass to senior Trey Simms. Lincoln’s conversion attempt failed and Ell-Saline remained in the lead 8-6. With :22 to go in the opening stanza, Wilson hit senior Mason Ellerman on a scoring pass play that also covered 22 yards and Ell-Saline led 16-6 at the end of one quarter of play.

LINCOLN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO