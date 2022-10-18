Court dismisses larceny appeal of man convicted of stealing TVs from Walmart in Colonial Heights

RICHMOND — A state court has tossed an appeal from a man convicted of trying to steal televisions from a retail store in Colonial Heights who claimed that an intent to steal was never proven.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the Virginia Court of Appeals ruled that sufficient evidence had been provided at trial to convict Danny Myler of petit larceny stemming from the December 2020 incident at Walmart. The appellate court ruled that the testimony of a security guard who watched the suspect try to take the TV sets justified Myler's conviction and that evidence of previous larceny attempts at other retailers was admissable even if the jury was instructed to not consider it in determining guilt on the current charge.

Myler was sentenced to 12 months in jail last year with six months of it suspended.

According to evidence presented at trial, a Walmart security officer detained Myler after he was stopped by a clerk checking for receipts. The guard testified watching Myler take the two TVs from the store's electroics department and try to convince a customer-service clerk at the front of the store that he wanted to return them. When that failed, the guard testified, he followed Myler as he attempted to leave the store with the TVs in a cart and heard him tell the clerk at the door he unsuccessfully tried to return them.

According to the guard's testimony, Myler admitted that he planned to use the money from the return to pay his rent.

When officers came to arrest Myler, they were told by police dispatch that Myler's Virginia Criminal Information Network [VCIN] report came back showing previous larceny convictions in 1985 and again 20 years later.

On appeal, Myler claimed that the VCIN report was inadmissable hearsay and therefore should not have been introduced. He also claimed that the prosecution had not proven he planned to steal the TV sets because he never left the store with them.

The trial court judge allowed the admission of the VCIN reports as business records that fell under a legal hearsay exception. The judge cited the network's frequent use by law enforcement during investigations and its history of providing “relevant, trustworthy, and competent” proof of previous convictions.

The appellate court also denied Myler's claims that he was unable to properly "confront" witnesses with the evidence from his VCIN report and that he “had not reached the point of ‘no return’ [in the store] that would have conclusively established his intent to steal.” Myler claimed to have a debit card in his possession that would prove his intent to buy the TVs. He also noted he never tried to flee custody and cooperated with the investigation.

"Here, [the security guard] observed appellant place two televisions in his cart and approach the customer service desk before heading toward the store exit," the appellate court wrote in its opinion. " When a store employee asked forhis receipt, appellant lied and stated that he had attempted to return them. Based on the circumstances, a rational fact finder could conclude that he was lying to conceal his guilt."

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.