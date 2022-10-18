ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

MD 108 Resurfacing Project Set to Begin in Olney

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to start a new safety and resurfacing project on Maryland 108. The $3.7 million project will resurface 3.7 miles of road on MD 108 from Olney Mill Road to Brooke Road in Olney and will last until late summer.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian

10PM Update: A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, at approximately 8:42 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the area of Washington Grove Ln. and Shady Grove Rd., for the report of a vehicle collision, involving a pedestrian. The incident is being investigated as a hit and run. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Overturned truck causes long delays on I-270 in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. Video from the scene shows crews blocking the northbound lanes as they work...
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield

MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
MERRIFIELD, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050

A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Transportation Today News

Hitachi Rail reveals final plans for Maryland factory

Hitachi Rail, a global provider of rail solutions, recently unveiled final design plans for its $70 million train factory and 800-yard test track built on a 41-acre site in Washington County, Md. The factory will be 307,000 square feet and also will include storage facilities. The facility will be tasked with constructing 256 new 8000-series […] The post Hitachi Rail reveals final plans for Maryland factory appeared first on Transportation Today.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy