mymcmedia.org
MD 108 Resurfacing Project Set to Begin in Olney
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to start a new safety and resurfacing project on Maryland 108. The $3.7 million project will resurface 3.7 miles of road on MD 108 from Olney Mill Road to Brooke Road in Olney and will last until late summer.
Garage and contents engulfed in flames Friday in Carroll County
A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday. The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster.
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Fuel Onto Roadway, Shuts Down I-270 In Frederick County
An overturned dump truck that spilled fuel into the roadway led to a closure on I-270 in Frederick County on Friday afternoon. Shortly before noon on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders were called to a stretch of the parkway near Urbana, forcing a shutdown of all northbound lanes and tying up traffic.
mocoshow.com
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
10PM Update: A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, at approximately 8:42 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the area of Washington Grove Ln. and Shady Grove Rd., for the report of a vehicle collision, involving a pedestrian. The incident is being investigated as a hit and run. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Overturned truck causes long delays on I-270 in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. Video from the scene shows crews blocking the northbound lanes as they work...
mocoshow.com
W. Montgomery Ave in Rockville Will Be Shut Down Until Late Afternoon
Traffic Alert Rockville Police: Washington Gas will shut down W. Montgomery Ave to vehicular traffic between N. Washington St and N Adams St for 3-4 hours starting sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. today to repair a gas leak. Seek alternative route.
Young Girl Injured In 30-Foot Fall From Bladensburg Train Bridge (DEVELOPING)
A child was hospitalized after falling from a train bridge in Maryland, officials said. Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, members of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department were called to the intersection of Upshur Street and 47th Street in Bladensburg to investigate a report of a juvenile who was injured.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
fox5dc.com
Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield
MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050
A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Greenbelt
At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road.
FedEx Truck Searched After Reports Of 'Suspicious Package' Placed Near US Department Of Energy
A Montgomery County road is closed as officers investigate reports of a suspicious package at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus, reports 7News DC. Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B as a FedEx truck is searched, the outlet continues.
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
Hitachi Rail reveals final plans for Maryland factory
Hitachi Rail, a global provider of rail solutions, recently unveiled final design plans for its $70 million train factory and 800-yard test track built on a 41-acre site in Washington County, Md. The factory will be 307,000 square feet and also will include storage facilities. The facility will be tasked with constructing 256 new 8000-series […] The post Hitachi Rail reveals final plans for Maryland factory appeared first on Transportation Today.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon
Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville. There are no reported injuries at this time.
mocoshow.com
Demo/Construction at Lakeforest has 2024 Target Date; Dining Area With Boardwalk in the Early Plans
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, held an informational meeting on Thursday evening to share some early plans for what will take the place of the mall. WRS purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation...
