10PM Update: A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, at approximately 8:42 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the area of Washington Grove Ln. and Shady Grove Rd., for the report of a vehicle collision, involving a pedestrian. The incident is being investigated as a hit and run. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO