Manchester United v Spurs Premier League Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Below you can find my match preview as Manchester United host Spurs at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Old Trafford on Wednesday as Erik Ten Hag ’s Manchester United look to continue their unbeaten run at home in the Premier League since their Liverpool victory.

United come into this game following a disappointing draw to Newcastle United on Sunday. The game ended goalless due to two goals being disallowed as well as United not being on fire in front of goal.

Spurs come into this game off the back of a 2-0 win against Everton , however could be limited with their squad selection. Antonio Conte will have a lot to think about ahead of the clash.

Spurs could be without both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison ahead of the game. Two big losses to their attacking line.

United are also in the middle of a limited selection period. Christian Eriksen may be fit for tomorrows game, however Anthony Martial has already been ruled out.

Cristiano Ronaldo , who scored a hat trick against Spurs is likely to start as the striker on the night. Spurs are expected to lineup with Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son , as usual.

It’s expected to be a great game to watch under the lights at Old Trafford with the game able to go either way.

