Phoebe Bridgers to Play Sally in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ London Show

This is halloween, this is halloween, and Phoebe Bridgers is putting her skeletal style to a new use.

The four-time Grammy nominee will be taking on the singing role of ragdoll Sally in a London live-to-film performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Danny Elfman, who will be reprising his role as the pumpkin king Jack Skellington. Ken Page will also return to sing as Oogie Boogie, which he also played in the beloved 1993 film.

The concerts will take place on December 9 and 10 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. John Mauceri will conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra for the event, and will be joined by Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan and violinist Sandy Cameron. Last year, Elfman led a similar event along with Billie Eilish as Sally at LA’s Banc of California Stadium.

The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the tale of Halloweentown’s Jack Skellington, who becomes tired of the annual routine of frightening people in the “real world” on Halloween. He later stumbles upon Christmastown accidentally and falls in love with the jolly holiday spirit. He then gets the motivation to take Christmas under his own control, and kidnaps Santa Claus in order to take over his role. However, things begin to go awry quickly.

Tickets for the Nightmare Before Christmas event are currently on sale via Ticketmaster .