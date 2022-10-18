Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
5 Things Alaska: Conference keynotes, panel coverage
Thank you to everyone who came to last week’s 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference! It was an honor for our team to be back in Anchorage in-person and we are thrilled to have had such a dynamic, well-attended event. Our Digital Media Specialist, Alex Nelson, made...
stateofreform.com
All Washington COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Halloween, but response and recovery efforts will remain a priority
While Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Oct. 31st, Washington health care leaders will continue to prioritize virus response and recovery. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Nearly three-quarters of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency...
stateofreform.com
Alaska mental health professionals discuss state’s new crisis response services
Mental health professionals are working to implement a plethora of new crisis response services in Alaska, and a few experts discussed current initiatives at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Eric Boyer,...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
stateofreform.com
Alaska diversity experts say higher wages for racially diverse essential health care professionals are key to improving equity
While industry leaders have made progress in addressing some disparities in health care, it’s clear that many inequities remain in place. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those inequities, which some experts discussed at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
stateofreform.com
Michigan Medicine CEO highlights importance of health equity and social determinants of health
In addition to supporting the state’s health care workforce, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine President and CEO T. Anthony Denton is focused on improving health equity during the coming year, according to comments he made in a podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Rep. Rosemary Lesser, Utah House of Representatives
During our “What They’re Watching” interview with Rep. Rosemary Lesser (D – Ogden) at our Utah conference earlier this year, the lawmaker described a bill she’s working on during the interim and plans to present in next year’s legislative session. Get the latest state-specific...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Mohit Ghose, Elevance Health
In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Mohit Ghose, State Affairs Officer at Elevance Health, says it’s a “very exciting time to be in health care” due to California’s recent, unprecedented policy movement. He emphasized the increasing levels of integrated care that are being realized in the state.
stateofreform.com
5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits
This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
stateofreform.com
DOC distributes $5 million for affordable housing as Washingtonians see steady increase in rents
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) will distribute nearly $5 million for the construction of affordable housing units as residents have seen rents increase steadily in the state since 2017. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. DOC announced that $5...
KUOW
Millions being poured into Washington state to fight gun violence
The U.S. Justice Department is pouring more money into Washington communities to help combat gun and other forms of violence. U.S Attorney Nick Brown announced Tuesday that more than $3 million in grants is being funneled to organizations in Washington state. “These federal dollars help each department meet its local...
EPA Sends $36 Million for Puget Sound Cleanup–Where’s WA State?
For a number of years Puget Sound has been plagued by sewage and other pollutants leaked, dumped, or seeping into its waters, but Gov. Inslee and the state have done little about it. EPA grants $36 million for Puget Sound cleanup. According to information released by Bill Dunbar of the...
Inslee to Propose Legislation ‘Codifying’ Abortion? Announcement Friday
On the heels of President Biden saying if the Democrats keep control of Congress after the midterms he will ask for legislation to codify abortion, it's possible a similar announcement is coming from Gov. Inslee on Friday. Governor to announce "legislation" Friday. Gov. Inslee's office released this information on Thursday,...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
Comments / 0