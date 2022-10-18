We're already in our third week of October. THIRD? Including this week, we have 11 weeks left in 2022. Oh my, where did the time go?. Let's not fret about that just yet, and live in the moment. October is such a fun month! We have fall and Halloween both, and it's so fun to see how Laramie is celebrating the month! Some went more on the Fall route, and some went spooky with Halloween. And some... DID BOTH! From decorations, cute gifts, and a fall-themed cupcake, they're all so fun!

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO