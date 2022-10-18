Read full article on original website
5 Things Utah: Medicaid Director Strohecker discusses redeterminations, Deceptive COVID self-reporting, Gov. Cox & youth mental health
This month’s newsletter includes Medicaid Director Jennifer Strohecker’s comments on Medicaid redetermination planning and other upcoming changes to the program, data about deceptive COVID self-reporting practices with input from State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen, and Gov. Cox’s new strategy for addressing social media’s impact on youth mental health in the state.
Michigan Medicine CEO highlights importance of health equity and social determinants of health
In addition to supporting the state’s health care workforce, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine President and CEO T. Anthony Denton is focused on improving health equity during the coming year, according to comments he made in a podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters.
Survey finds majority of Texans believe more state funding for social determinants of health is needed
According to the results of a new state survey, 56% of Texans say health insurance should cover non-medical factors such as access to food and housing. A majority (65%) of respondents also said more state...
All Washington COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Halloween, but response and recovery efforts will remain a priority
While Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Oct. 31st, Washington health care leaders will continue to prioritize virus response and recovery. Nearly three-quarters of the governor's 85 COVID-19 emergency...
5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits
This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November
Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other "natural" psychedelic compounds.
5 Things Alaska: Conference keynotes, panel coverage
Thank you to everyone who came to last week's 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference! It was an honor for our team to be back in Anchorage in-person and we are thrilled to have had such a dynamic, well-attended event. Our Digital Media Specialist, Alex Nelson, made...
DOC distributes $5 million for affordable housing as Washingtonians see steady increase in rents
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) will distribute nearly $5 million for the construction of affordable housing units as residents have seen rents increase steadily in the state since 2017. DOC announced that $5...
Health plans continue opposition against DHCS’s 2024 Medi-Cal managed care contract awards
Health plans, including Blue Shield of California, Health Net, and Community Health Group Partnership Plan, have filed lawsuits against the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) following the first ever statewide competitive procurement for commercial Medi-Cal managed care plans for the 2024 Medi-Cal contract awards.
New report finds North Texas hospitals contributed $38.4 billion to the region’s economy
The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council (DFWHC) published a report Monday that shows health care contributed $38.4 billion to the North Texas economy in FY 2022, a 25% increase from 5 years prior. The 'Economic Impact...
