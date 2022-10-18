ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

5 Things Utah: Medicaid Director Strohecker discusses redeterminations, Deceptive COVID self-reporting, Gov. Cox & youth mental health

This month’s newsletter includes Medicaid Director Jennifer Strohecker’s comments on Medicaid redetermination planning and other upcoming changes to the program, data about deceptive COVID self-reporting practices with input from State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen, and Gov. Cox’s new strategy for addressing social media’s impact on youth mental health in the state.
All Washington COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Halloween, but response and recovery efforts will remain a priority

While Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Oct. 31st, Washington health care leaders will continue to prioritize virus response and recovery. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Nearly three-quarters of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency...
5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits

This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November

Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other “natural” psychedelic compounds. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
5 Things Alaska: Conference keynotes, panel coverage

Thank you to everyone who came to last week’s 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference! It was an honor for our team to be back in Anchorage in-person and we are thrilled to have had such a dynamic, well-attended event. Our Digital Media Specialist, Alex Nelson, made...
Health plans continue opposition against DHCS’s 2024 Medi-Cal managed care contract awards

Health plans, including Blue Shield of California, Health Net, and Community Health Group Partnership Plan, have filed lawsuits against the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) following the first ever statewide competitive procurement for commercial Medi-Cal managed care plans for the 2024 Medi-Cal contract awards. Get the latest state-specific...
