Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
SPOTTED IN MAINE: An Emu Casually Walking Down The Road Sunday Afternoon
Maine is full of all kinds of wildlife. And, for the most part, we're fortunate to not have a ton of wildlife that could (or wants to) kill you. You know, like those scary alligators in Florida and venomous snakes in Texas. However, with that being said, sometimes we run...
Maine Woman Wants to Spread Her Mom’s Ashes at Alan Jackson’s Nashville Home
A woman whose late mother was an Alan Jackson superfan is hoping to fulfill an unusual request on her mother's behalf. CentralMaine.com reports that Sue Castle, who lives in Gardiner, Maine, flew to Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the hope of getting to spread her mother's ashes at Jackson's home.
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
