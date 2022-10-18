Read full article on original website
Related
Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded
According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?
Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election. The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however. Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them...
Wyoming Department of Education to Launch Teacher Training Program
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release that the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative will launch a pilot program in spring 2023. The initiative is a partnership with the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), and the U.S. Department of Labor which will have three pilot school districts begin taking applications for candidates.
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
WYDOT Announces Automated VSL Pilot Program
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions, according to a release from WYDOT. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway...
Mountain Winter Storm Warning Among SE Wyoming Weather Hazards
Southeast Wyoming faces a variety of weather warnings and advisories for this weekend, ranging from a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Madre Mountains to Red Flag and High Wind Warnings elsewhere. That's according to a statement issued by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service on Saturday morning.
Wyoming Fossil Named for Lady Gaga
In Wyoming, a fossil was found of a deer-like mammal with unusual teeth. This creature was strange enough that it earned the nickname of “little monster.”. But that's not its real name. The name actually given to the creature is as strange as the creature itself. Gagadon minimonstrum -...
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming
PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
Nikki Sixx From Motley Crue Shared A Video Of Wyoming Moose Sparring In His Yard
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx is out in Wyoming, living his best life. One of the more quiet celebrities that live in Wyoming, probably because he just wants people to leave him alone, shares a lot from his property in Jackson. If you follow him on Instagram, you're sure to see some wildlife that are hanging out on his property.
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Wyoming Is Home To Some Truly Wild Conspiracy Theories
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what about...
Wyoming To The NFL, Josh Allen’s Story Is Awesome
Prior to 2018, if you're in Wyoming, you knew who Josh Allen was. From 2015-2017 he wore the #17 for the UW Cowboys and was turning heads in the NFL. Prior to putting on a Wyoming uniform, only the folks in Firebaugh, California and the surrounding areas knew the name. Even though there are a lot of people in California, the area where Josh lived is pretty small compared to what you think for California. If you look at the Wikipedia page for Firebaugh, the only 'Notable Resident' is, Josh Allen.
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
Fire Weather Watch Issued for Portions of Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch for portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The watch, which the NWS says will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning over the coming hours, is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Drug Overdose Deaths Are Up 19% In Wyoming
With the multiple drug possession case we have been having recently, and October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, this article is pretty fitting. The analysts at QuoteWizard found that there has been a 19% increase in drug related overdose deaths in Wyoming over the last year - making us the 10th highest increase nationwide.
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0