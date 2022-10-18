ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded

According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Department of Education to Launch Teacher Training Program

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release that the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative will launch a pilot program in spring 2023. The initiative is a partnership with the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), and the U.S. Department of Labor which will have three pilot school districts begin taking applications for candidates.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

WYDOT Announces Automated VSL Pilot Program

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions, according to a release from WYDOT. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Fossil Named for Lady Gaga

In Wyoming, a fossil was found of a deer-like mammal with unusual teeth. This creature was strange enough that it earned the nickname of “little monster.”. But that's not its real name. The name actually given to the creature is as strange as the creature itself. Gagadon minimonstrum -...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
WHITTIER, CA
Laramie Live

Wyoming Is Home To Some Truly Wild Conspiracy Theories

If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what about...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming To The NFL, Josh Allen’s Story Is Awesome

Prior to 2018, if you're in Wyoming, you knew who Josh Allen was. From 2015-2017 he wore the #17 for the UW Cowboys and was turning heads in the NFL. Prior to putting on a Wyoming uniform, only the folks in Firebaugh, California and the surrounding areas knew the name. Even though there are a lot of people in California, the area where Josh lived is pretty small compared to what you think for California. If you look at the Wikipedia page for Firebaugh, the only 'Notable Resident' is, Josh Allen.
FIREBAUGH, CA
Laramie Live

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Laramie Live

Drug Overdose Deaths Are Up 19% In Wyoming

With the multiple drug possession case we have been having recently, and October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, this article is pretty fitting. The analysts at QuoteWizard found that there has been a 19% increase in drug related overdose deaths in Wyoming over the last year - making us the 10th highest increase nationwide.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy