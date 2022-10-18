ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

CVG announces it's adding a new airline with two destinations

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good news for local travelers. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will add a new airline early next year. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina on February 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kings Island announces new themed area Adventure Port for 2023

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island said it will open a new themed area called Adventure Port for the 2023 season. Adventure Port will feature two new family rides called Sol Spin and Cargo Loco. Kings Island describes the two new rides:. Sol Spin: This recently discovered mechanism appears to...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Kentuckians have chance to discuss experiences with opioid epidemic

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - People affected by the opioid epidemic have a chance to speak about their experiences. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was in Covington Tuesday for a Town Hall meeting. The group is in charge of administering nearly $500 million from an opioid settlement. The Town Hall...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

League of Women Voters offers election guide, other voting resources

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The midterm election is less than three weeks away. As candidates make their final push to get your vote, mis- and disinformation campaigns are making pushes, as well. A nonpartisan, nonprofit group has been working to clear election misinformation for more than a century. The League of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman allegedly backed into victim with car, pinning her against SUV outside Cheviot bar

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car outside a bar in Cheviot. Jashayla Headen, 25, of Mt. Airy, allegedly backed her boyfriend's KIA sedan towards a group of five people that she had been arguing with outside of Game Time Sports Bar & Grill. All of the people were able to get out of the way except for one.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio

