WKRC
Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WKRC
Miami Valley Gaming employee with a disability awarded employee of the quarter
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which celebrates the contributions workers with disabilities add to a workplace. Behind the colorful slot machines at Miami Valley Gaming, you will find standout employee, Michael Stacy. “I smile every day I come in,” Stacy said. “I'm happy....
WKRC
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
WKRC
CVG announces it's adding a new airline with two destinations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good news for local travelers. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will add a new airline early next year. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina on February 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to...
WKRC
John R. Green Lofts in Covington's Mainstrasse sold by developers for $62 million
COVINGTON, Ky. (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A mixed-use apartment building located in Covington’s Mainstrasse has been sold by its development partners. John R. Green Lofts, located at 437 W. Sixth St., was sold on Oct.14, according to Ernie Brown, founder of EB Capital Partners, for $62 million. Brown told...
WKRC
Window company operator sentenced to prison time for not fulfilling $82,000 in orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The window company owner who took dozens of orders and didn't deliver was sentenced to a year in prison. Tara Curles was sentenced this week on a charge of attempting to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity. She pled guilty to the charge last month. Curles...
WKRC
Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
WKRC
Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
WKRC
Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates to protest bow hunting in urban parks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A group of deer supporters want to protest what they call the “slaughter of Cincinnati urban deer and fawns by bow hunters.”. Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates, or CUDA, plan to go to City Hall to protest bow hunting of urban deer and fawns. CUDA says...
WKRC
Local doctors launch new program to help save people with heart failure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors expect trials to begin soon on technology for people with heart failure. Surgeons at The Christ Hospital have launched a new heart transplant programs to help save lives. They also say there are several new things in the works that could be life-changing for those...
WKRC
'Costs have just gone up': Talawanda puts levy on ballot for the first time in 18 years
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - For the first time since 2004, voters in a local school district will see a new tax levy on the ballot. Leaders in the Talawanda School District are proposing an operational levy which would generate an additional $4.8 million dollars annually. It has been 18...
WKRC
Kings Island announces new themed area Adventure Port for 2023
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island said it will open a new themed area called Adventure Port for the 2023 season. Adventure Port will feature two new family rides called Sol Spin and Cargo Loco. Kings Island describes the two new rides:. Sol Spin: This recently discovered mechanism appears to...
WKRC
Kentuckians have chance to discuss experiences with opioid epidemic
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - People affected by the opioid epidemic have a chance to speak about their experiences. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was in Covington Tuesday for a Town Hall meeting. The group is in charge of administering nearly $500 million from an opioid settlement. The Town Hall...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WKRC
League of Women Voters offers election guide, other voting resources
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The midterm election is less than three weeks away. As candidates make their final push to get your vote, mis- and disinformation campaigns are making pushes, as well. A nonpartisan, nonprofit group has been working to clear election misinformation for more than a century. The League of...
WKRC
Woman allegedly backed into victim with car, pinning her against SUV outside Cheviot bar
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car outside a bar in Cheviot. Jashayla Headen, 25, of Mt. Airy, allegedly backed her boyfriend's KIA sedan towards a group of five people that she had been arguing with outside of Game Time Sports Bar & Grill. All of the people were able to get out of the way except for one.
WKRC
Newest pedestrian safety device installed to protect children crossing the street
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC)- The newest measure to keep kids safe as they cross the street is cheaper and quicker to install than concrete and it was paid through a grant at no cost to taxpayers. Curb extensions at the corner of Linn Street and Chestnut Street are the newest...
WKRC
Rudolph, Frosty and their holiday friends will be airing on Local 12 this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and a few of their holiday friends will be on Local 12 again this year. Of course, Christmas begins on Thursday, Nov. 24 with "The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS." CBS stations will broadcast "Frosty The Snowman" in primetime viewing....
WKRC
Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
