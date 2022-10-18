CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO