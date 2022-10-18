Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt in Peoria hit-and-run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was hurt Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a speeding car on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police and sheriff’s deputies gave up chasing the speeding vehicle, which fled from a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Laramie Street.
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria body identified as missing man
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley has released the identity of a body located in a wooded area near Colombia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, the body was identified as 62-year-old Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Family...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Body found in East Peoria identified as man last seen in North Pekin in April
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The body of a man found in East Peoria Monday has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified the man as Kevin Harlan, 62, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Harlan’s family members say he was living in the Tazewell County area for an unknown...
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
25newsnow.com
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after someone found a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property in the area of Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a news release that a citizen reported seeing the body about 4:45 p.m. Monday,...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
wcbu.org
Police investigating after body discovered in East Peoria
The East Peoria Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was discovered. The remains were found on the TP&W railroad property on Columbia Street, just off West Washington Street. Additional information wasn't immediately available. The East Peoria Police, Tazewell County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police are investigating. We...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen. According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire Department unveils new fire station in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters, city officials and community members on Wednesday gathered to celebrate the city’s newest fire station. The Edward B. Gaines Jr. Fire Station 4 in South Peoria is named after the city’s first Black firefighter. He served for 21 years from 1957 to 1978.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
