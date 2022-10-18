Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend
The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
Warming stations open as cold weather sets in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Warming stations in cities across the state will open starting tonight as one of the earliest freezes on record is forecasted to set in. The Birmingham station will open Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother Bryan Park, Kelly Ingram Park and the Faith Chapel Care Center.
Local florist blooming smiles during nation wide ‘Petal it Forward’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist participated in the nationwide “Petal it Forward” event on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Crews gave away over 400 bouquets of flowers. Each person received two with the intention they would give the second bouquet to a friend or stranger. Owner Cameron Pappas...
Jimmie Hale Mission opens as warming shelter, needs your help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first alert for a freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night – the coldest temps of the season, so far. And the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham needs your support to keep people warm and fed. Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, Perryn...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips
Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
Birmingham Public Works explains how new uniform trash bin rollout will work
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public Works crews are now out, specifically in the East side of Birmingham, delivering thousands of new uniform trash bins to your homes. We first told you earlier this year, the city ordered 100,000 bins for all residents to get a new one and 25,000 are in the city now.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham
Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city. Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents...
Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
Birmingham Public Works says new uniform trash bins will help free up more employees for other city projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in Birmingham, you could get your new uniform trash can this week, as public works crews update your trash bins and garbage pick up schedules. Crews are distributing 5,000 new trash bins to the East side of town this week. Then, they’ll put...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
To catch an emu: Alabama truck driver asks for help finding bird after second escape
Louie, a Calhoun County emu, has been on the run for a week and a day since she jumped over a six-foot fence, according to her owner, Rickey Ashworth.
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
