Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend

The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Warming stations open as cold weather sets in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Warming stations in cities across the state will open starting tonight as one of the earliest freezes on record is forecasted to set in. The Birmingham station will open Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother Bryan Park, Kelly Ingram Park and the Faith Chapel Care Center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission opens as warming shelter, needs your help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first alert for a freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night – the coldest temps of the season, so far. And the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham needs your support to keep people warm and fed. Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, Perryn...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips

Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning house fire in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
BESSEMER, AL
momcollective.com

Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham

Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city. Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

