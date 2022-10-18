ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
41nbc.com

2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
WMAZ

Marie Baptist named after landowner's daughter

DUBLIN, Ga. — Pastor Bobby Hutto at Marie Baptist church says it has a rich history. Colonel Perry as I understand it he had fought in the civil war and he had a piece of land he was willing to sell for a school house and he had two conditions one that it could also be used as a place of worship and also that it be named after his daughter, he explained.
41nbc.com

Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour stops in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour made a stop in Perry Wednesday morning. Supporters excitedly greeted the former football star. Several supporters, including Heather Miller, say the recent allegation that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion won’t deter their vote.
wgxa.tv

Geico lays of dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
wgxa.tv

Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
41nbc.com

Four men shot in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Several people were shot in downtown Macon Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. It was reported to investigators that several males were arguing, prior to the incident. The males that were arguing went in separate directions. Several of the males walked to their vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Cherry Street, when a silver sedan drove by. Gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the silver sedan and one of the males that was walking. Four of the males that were involved in the incident were reported to have been struck by gunfire. They were taken to the Piedmont hospital, by personal vehicle. Three of those males were later transferred to the Atrium Health Navicent. All four are currently listed to be in stable condition.
13WMAZ

12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
