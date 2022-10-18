Read full article on original website
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
Perry High School Theatre Department wins award at Georgia Theatre Conference
PERRY, Ga. — There is star-studded talent coming out of Houston County. Students at Perry High School (PHS) took home a best play trophy during the Ray Horne Festival. They won with their production of the House with Chicken Legs by Oliver Lansley. The play is based off the famous book by Sophie Anderson.
The first Milledgeville Chipotle is now open and it even has a 'Chipotlane'
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The first-ever Milledgeville Chipotle location is now open!. Folks in Milledgeville can now stop in for some tex-mex close to home. It stands at 2401 N. Colombia Street, and features several new amenities. The best one?. There will be a "Chipotlane" - a drive thru lane...
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
#Scene13: Lake Joy Trails of Terror gives you a scare for a good cause
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Lake Joy Trails of Terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia by frightfind.com. This Halloween, you can test your luck. "It's all hands on. You will be put in body bags, freezers, and strapped to the wall. They will feed you crazy stuff or duck tape your mouth shut," owner Mike Kelly said.
2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
Marie Baptist named after landowner's daughter
DUBLIN, Ga. — Pastor Bobby Hutto at Marie Baptist church says it has a rich history. Colonel Perry as I understand it he had fought in the civil war and he had a piece of land he was willing to sell for a school house and he had two conditions one that it could also be used as a place of worship and also that it be named after his daughter, he explained.
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour stops in Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour made a stop in Perry Wednesday morning. Supporters excitedly greeted the former football star. Several supporters, including Heather Miller, say the recent allegation that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion won’t deter their vote.
Geico lays of dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
Macon, October 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Macon. The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
'They're only here when it's time to collect rent': Tenants upset with poor living conditions at Macon apartments
MACON, Ga. — A county code inspection recently found nearly 30 violations at a south Macon apartment complex and tenants said they're fed up with management. One woman said maintenance would cancel her requests rather than fixing her problems, and she even said a closet door fell on her son.
Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
Four men shot in downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Several people were shot in downtown Macon Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. It was reported to investigators that several males were arguing, prior to the incident. The males that were arguing went in separate directions. Several of the males walked to their vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Cherry Street, when a silver sedan drove by. Gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of the silver sedan and one of the males that was walking. Four of the males that were involved in the incident were reported to have been struck by gunfire. They were taken to the Piedmont hospital, by personal vehicle. Three of those males were later transferred to the Atrium Health Navicent. All four are currently listed to be in stable condition.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
