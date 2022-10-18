Read full article on original website
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
West Virginia woman gets minimum sentence for meth
A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend a decade in prison on federal drug charges.
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WHSV
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
theriver953.com
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
lootpress.com
Randolph County woman sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tara Lynn Leary, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Leary, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams...
Woman in West Virginia has murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home
A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as "Squeak Bennett" was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 North Sidewalk project is now in the public input phase after a hearing held on Wednesday. The project will add 1.05 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalk and buffers between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street. This new addition will not only improve pedestrian...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
Justice announces a bill to reimburse personal car taxes during campaign against Amendment 2
More than 60 people gathered at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex building to attend Governor Jim Justice's campaign against Amendment 2.
WHSV
Staunton organization raises awareness for domestic abuse throughout October
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2021, New Directions Center in Staunton answered 640 calls on their crisis line, staff said. Community Engagement Program Coordinator for New Directions Joy D. Ingram said that number will likely increase this year. “I think part of that is because the word is getting out...
Cabins man earns Master Angler Award
Gov. Justice announced that Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, W.Va., has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award on Tuesday.
