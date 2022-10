Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO