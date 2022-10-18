ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

FC Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer's Young Player of the Year. Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history. He had five multigoal games,...
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers put BJ Domingo in front office

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Trail Blazers — Portland has hired BJ Domingo as its director of player personnel. "We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts," said Joe Cronin, general manager. "BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level and collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world." He served as assistant director of USA Men's National Team since 2021, after previously working as a scout for Milwaukee since 2017. He's a 2013...
FOX40

Road to the playoffs: Sacramento Republic FC begins eighth postseason run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will be making its eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons on Saturday.  The Republic FC is hosting New Mexico United in the Western Conference quarterfinals of the United Soccer League playoffs at 7 p.m. Sacramento is heading into the match as the conference’s fourth seed with a […]
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Portland Timbers decline contract options

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Portland Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: A D V E R T...
