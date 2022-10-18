ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

selmasun.com

Central Alabama Fair slated for Nov. 1-5

The annual Central Alabama Fair sponsored by the Selma Lion's Club will take place Nov. 1-5. The Rotary Club will be on hand to serve Cozy Dawgs, Gospel Tabernacle will serve food, Meadowview Christian PTO will put on Bingo, Crosspoint Christian Church will have a dunking booth, Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will be present, as well as an arts and craft exhibit from local first graders.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Forever Wild Board meets in Tuscaloosa Nov. 3

The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its fourth quarterly meeting of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, at the Bryant Conference Center, 240 Paul W. Bryant Drive, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. At this meeting, updates on Forever...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, October 20, 2022

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Three new businesses open in Selma

Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
SELMA, AL
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX
selmasun.com

Grand opening ceremony set for Demopolis Landing on Oct. 27

The Demopolis Landing will officially open with a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with dignitaries including Gov. Kay Ivey. The landing, which opened in June, will be honored with a ceremony by Ivey, the City of Demopolis, Commissioner Chris Blankenship and others to celebrate the facility that serves local residents and draws fishing tournaments both statewide and nationally.
elmoreautauganews.com

Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.

To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
PRATTVILLE, AL
fox4news.com

WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school

DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
DALLAS, TX
WSFA

Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down

Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Schools Spotlight Alabama Literacy Law

School officials in Dallas County are working hard to inform parents about the Alabama Literacy Act — and make them aware of the law’s impact. “It’s very important for our parents, for the community to know the importance of the Literacy Act.”. Dr. Frederick Hardy is the...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS DFW

Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" 
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX

