Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
City of Dallas Asking for Public Input on Updated Plan for Bicycle NetworkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
selmasun.com
Central Alabama Fair slated for Nov. 1-5
The annual Central Alabama Fair sponsored by the Selma Lion's Club will take place Nov. 1-5. The Rotary Club will be on hand to serve Cozy Dawgs, Gospel Tabernacle will serve food, Meadowview Christian PTO will put on Bingo, Crosspoint Christian Church will have a dunking booth, Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will be present, as well as an arts and craft exhibit from local first graders.
selmasun.com
Forever Wild Board meets in Tuscaloosa Nov. 3
The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its fourth quarterly meeting of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, at the Bryant Conference Center, 240 Paul W. Bryant Drive, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. At this meeting, updates on Forever...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, October 20, 2022
Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
selmasun.com
Grand opening ceremony set for Demopolis Landing on Oct. 27
The Demopolis Landing will officially open with a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with dignitaries including Gov. Kay Ivey. The landing, which opened in June, will be honored with a ceremony by Ivey, the City of Demopolis, Commissioner Chris Blankenship and others to celebrate the facility that serves local residents and draws fishing tournaments both statewide and nationally.
Will Alabama and Tennessee Face Each Other Again? Three-And-Out
The panel gives its two cents on who is most likely to play each other for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3.
selmasun.com
New trail signs encouraging healthy living unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro
Several new trail signs were recently unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro to encourage healthy living. The project was led by SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator Shalong Hamilton in a partnership between the Hale County Alabama Extension Office's Live Well Alabama Program and the City of Greensboro. The signs feature messages to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
fox4news.com
WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school
DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
WSFA
Butler County Schools receives funding for deputy resource officer
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - School shootings are an issue across the nation and not every school in Alabama has a resource officer to make school halls a little safer. The Butler County School District hopes to change that with new funding they received Wednesday morning. State funds are making...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Schools Spotlight Alabama Literacy Law
School officials in Dallas County are working hard to inform parents about the Alabama Literacy Act — and make them aware of the law’s impact. “It’s very important for our parents, for the community to know the importance of the Literacy Act.”. Dr. Frederick Hardy is the...
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
