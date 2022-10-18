Read full article on original website
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
WOOD
GR residents vote on spending $2M: lead-free pipes, daycare, mental health care
The results are in after the city of Grand Rapids asked citizens how they wanted the city to spend some of their tax dollars. (Oct. 18, 2022) GR residents vote on spending $2M: lead-free pipes, …. The results are in after the city of Grand Rapids asked citizens how they...
WOOD
Hope Network hosting benefit concert this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hope Network is one of Michigan’s largest non-profit organizations and they provide healthcare and life services across the state. There’s a big event this weekend to help fund their programs. Sounds Like Hope is a great night of great music for a great cause and will help Hope Network continue to do the work that others can’t or won’t do for thousands of people across Michigan in areas including mental health, childhood literacy and getting people back to work.
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
WWMTCw
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
WOOD
Crossroads Eldercare Options shares a guide to finding the perfect home for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When determining if it’s time for your loved one to transition into senior care housing, you may have many lingering questions. Many people want to know about the different lifestyle options, available activities and the cost of senior care. Finding the right community to fit specific needs may take some time, but families can find reassurance at Crossroads Eldercare Options.
WOOD
Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
$15M project that closed roadways by Gerald R. Ford Airport nearly finished
KENT COUNTY, MI – Drivers should soon notice a change in a once bumpy portion of I-96 as construction crews near the end of a $15 million road project. Dating back to March, about two miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 have been closed to motorists and under construction. The stretch of impacted roadway is between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Kent County’s Cascade Township.
WOOD
Life doesn’t slow down in senior living: Live actively at Clark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Despite common assumptions, living in a senior community does not mean an older adult’s life is slowing down. In many cases, it’s the opposite, especially for residents at Clark Retirement. Within this community, seniors have the option to live busy lives and fill their daily routines with fun activities!
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
The Allegan County News is now available FREE
I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
WOOD
Jewelry studio to reopen after roof collapse
Nearly seven months after a fire on Wealthy Street forced a business to relocate, Diamond Regal will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday. (Oct. 18, 2022) Nearly seven months after a fire on Wealthy Street forced a business to relocate, Diamond Regal will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday. (Oct. 18, 2022)
