Kent County, MI

WOOD

Hope Network hosting benefit concert this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hope Network is one of Michigan’s largest non-profit organizations and they provide healthcare and life services across the state. There’s a big event this weekend to help fund their programs. Sounds Like Hope is a great night of great music for a great cause and will help Hope Network continue to do the work that others can’t or won’t do for thousands of people across Michigan in areas including mental health, childhood literacy and getting people back to work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WOOD

Crossroads Eldercare Options shares a guide to finding the perfect home for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When determining if it’s time for your loved one to transition into senior care housing, you may have many lingering questions. Many people want to know about the different lifestyle options, available activities and the cost of senior care. Finding the right community to fit specific needs may take some time, but families can find reassurance at Crossroads Eldercare Options.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$15M project that closed roadways by Gerald R. Ford Airport nearly finished

KENT COUNTY, MI – Drivers should soon notice a change in a once bumpy portion of I-96 as construction crews near the end of a $15 million road project. Dating back to March, about two miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 have been closed to motorists and under construction. The stretch of impacted roadway is between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Kent County’s Cascade Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Life doesn’t slow down in senior living: Live actively at Clark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Despite common assumptions, living in a senior community does not mean an older adult’s life is slowing down. In many cases, it’s the opposite, especially for residents at Clark Retirement. Within this community, seniors have the option to live busy lives and fill their daily routines with fun activities!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Jewelry studio to reopen after roof collapse

Nearly seven months after a fire on Wealthy Street forced a business to relocate, Diamond Regal will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday. (Oct. 18, 2022) Nearly seven months after a fire on Wealthy Street forced a business to relocate, Diamond Regal will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday. (Oct. 18, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

